Jason E. Zimmerman of Bridgehampton Equities Supports Relief Efforts in Haiti Through the Jack Brewer Foundation Fundraiser

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason E. Zimmerman of Bridgehampton Equities and Bridgehampton Benefit has supported meaningful causes. Recently, Jason Zimmerman was named donor of the year by the Jack Brewer Foundation at their charity event on the weekend of April 5, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida.

The gala for the Jack Brewer Foundation raised crucial funds for the removal of Americans in Haiti. Hundreds of Americans have now been evacuated to safety due to these relief efforts.

"It was a group effort," said Jason, "I pulled together a group of people to support the relief in Haiti through the Jack Brewer Foundation. The fundraising event was amazing, and attendees included our team at Bridgehampton Equities as well as our new client, DryWater, and its founder and CEO, Bryan Appio." Zimmerman shared, "I have partnered with Jack Brewer on many events and I'm always ready to support his fundraising efforts. He's an incredible person who truly cares about others and greatly impacts communities in need with his foundation."

The Jack Brewer Foundation is increasing daily evacuations and working diligently to ensure the safety of Americans who remain stranded in Haiti. In only a matter of days, JBF was able to distribute thousands of pounds of food, successfully relocate orphans, and even rescue a 91-year-old woman, along with other evacuation and relief efforts.

"As they continue evacuation efforts, the best thing we can do is spread the word." Said Jason. Bridgehampton Benefit, the charity arm of Bridgehampton Equities, looks forward to collaborating on a Summer 2024 fundraiser event with the Jack Brewer Foundation.

To learn more about Bridgehampton Equities, Bridgehampton Benefit, and Jason E. Zimmerman, visit www.bridgehamptonequities.com . To find out more about the Jack Brewer Foundation, please visit www.thejackbrewerfoundation.org and view updates on their social media pages.

SOURCE Bridgehampton Equities