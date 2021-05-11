Jason Evigan's Chumba Music Launches Partnership with Sony Music Publishing

Chumba Music has also tapped music executive Aaron Sander as Head of A&R. Sander most recently worked as an A&R executive with Interscope Records, and over the last fifteen years has spent time in multiple facets of the music industry. He has worked with artists including Zedd, Louis The Child, RAYE, Gryffin, JAWNY, Bow Anderson, and Jacob Banks.

Jason Evigan, Founder, Chumba Music said, "I've known Amanda for twenty years, and between her insight and experience, Jon Platt's unique leadership, and the Sony team's hands-on approach, I knew it was the right place for Chumba. Their global reach is unmatched, and, most importantly, they love music. I'm also thrilled to have Aaron join the team – his background in publishing and records combined with his passion for breaking new talent makes him the perfect fit."

"Jason and I have known each other for almost ten years, and he has consistently amazed me with how gifted and versatile he is. Jason's love for sharing his knowledge with others, paired with Sony's extensive expertise, makes for a creative environment our clients will truly thrive in," said Aaron Sander, Head of A&R, Chumba Music.

Sony Music Publishing SVP, Creative Amanda Hill said, "We are thrilled to welcome Chumba Music to Sony Music Publishing. Jason has built an incredible roster, and the success of Gian Stone's career is a testament to his passion for uplifting creators. We look forward to working with the Chumba team to further support their songwriters and drive new opportunities for their music."

Chumba Music is a boutique music publishing and production company that specializes in developing new talent and supporting established creators with a hands-on approach. The company was founded in 2015 by hit songwriter Jason Evigan, who is known for crafting global hits with artists such as Dua Lipa, Maroon 5, Dan & Shay, RUFUS DU SOL, Ellie Goulding, Juice WRLD and many more. Chumba Music's publishing roster includes Gian Stone, Lionel Crasta, Mark Schick and Bluf; and its production roster includes James Royo, and Rafael Fadul.

SOURCE Sony Music Publishing