Jason Garrett, Intersport Launch "Coach 2 Coach" Leadership Podcast Series

30-year NFL veteran hosts weekly podcast with coaches and executives, exploring integral leadership traits that create the most successful organizations, on and off the field

CHICAGO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Garrett – longtime NFL quarterback, former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and current NBC Sports Broadcaster – and Intersport, a Chicago-based marketing, events and content creation agency, have partnered to produce "Coach 2 Coach," a leadership-focused podcast series that launched today.

The debut episodes of "Coach 2 Coach," which were released this morning, feature Super Bowl winning head coach Tony Dungy and UCLA head women's basketball coach and 2026 NCAA Champion Cori Close. Episodes will drop weekly and will be available through all major streaming platforms, including YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Hosted by Garrett and featuring championship-winning head coaches and influential figures, "Coach 2 Coach" examines the extraordinary characteristics that separate the most established leaders and how they built successful habits in their organizations, revealing what it takes to lead – and win.

"Leadership has always been on the forefront of my mind throughout my career," said Garrett. "The best leaders that I've been around have a way of interacting with people and creating an environment where everyone can thrive and be their best. What I've learned from them is that, while some of their leadership skills come naturally, they've also had to cultivate and build those skills by embracing lessons from their peers, mentors and past experiences. 'Coach 2 Coach' has allowed me to go inside the minds of some of the best leaders that I have learned from as a player and as a coach. We all can learn from these men and women to develop the qualities that the best leaders embody and apply them to our daily lives."

Future episodes of "Coach 2 Coach" will feature Super Bowl Champion coaches Andy Reid and Sean Payton, World Series Champion managers Joe Girardi and Joe Maddon, nine-time NCAA Women's Lacrosse Champion and Northwestern coach Kelly Amonte Hiller, USA Basketball and Duke coach Kara Lawson and more. For additional information on the series, log on to coach2coachpodcast.com and follow on social media at @Coach2c_ on Twitter (X), Instagram and TikTok and also on YouTube at @Coach2CoachPodcast.

About Intersport

Intersport is an award-winning agency that fills the empty space between marketing campaigns and consumers—helping brands make more meaningful connections. Its industry-leading team offers expert insights in content marketing, experiential marketing, hospitality, partnership consulting and platform development, and is a leader in creating experiences across professional and college sports. Learn more at www.intersport.global and on social media (LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook).

SOURCE INTERSPORT