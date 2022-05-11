Jason Greenspan Joins The Grossman Group as Senior Vice President

CHICAGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grossman Group, a Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Greenspan as Senior Vice President and senior thoughtpartner.

Mr. Greenspan combines an extensive communication background with strategy expertise to drive large-scale transformation in big organizations. Across various senior communications, strategy and leadership advisory positions, he is highly skilled in driving change and inspiring growth during business-critical moments.

Jason Greenspan, Senior Vice President and senior thoughtpartner at The Grossman Group

Prior to joining The Grossman Group, he was Senior Director of US Internal Communications with McDonald's, where he led the team responsible for advancing McDonald's core enterprise transformation across all facets of internal, executive, and franchisee / employee communications. His work impacted hundreds of thousands of employees in more than 14,000 restaurants. During Mr. Greenspan's 20+ years at the McDonald's Corporation, he worked with top leaders—including three CEOs and seven Presidents—on business and cultural transformations, implementation of new growth strategies, and the articulation of those strategies in relatable and applicable ways both globally and domestically. Before his time at McDonald's, Mr. Greenspan worked at a strategy execution firm focused on turning corporate and operating strategies into reality by aligning an organization's leaders, culture, strategies, and communications.

He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School with a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC) and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism, Public Relations, and Advertising from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

"I first worked with Jason when I hired him at McDonald's. I have always admired his exemplary work and thought leadership," said The Grossman Group's founder & CEO David Grossman. "We welcome him to our senior leadership team and look forward to the many contributions he will make as we counsel C-suite leaders and others on using effective communications to inspire their people, solve business issues and drive results."

Mr. Greenspan joined The Grossman Group on May 9.

"I am excited to join The Grossman Group and work alongside accomplished communications leaders to accelerate business performance with clients across different industries and sectors through authentic communications and engagement," said Mr. Greenspan. " I always have been a fan of The Grossman Group's leading-edge work in this space and look forward to enacting meaningful change as a part of this dedicated team."

About The Grossman Group

The Grossman Group is an award-winning Chicago-based communications consultancy focusing on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communication. A certified diversity supplier, The Grossman Group works closely with Fortune 500 companies and other organizations including Abbott, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Kaiser Permanente, Lockheed Martin and Novartis, among others.

Contact: Kayla Ellsworth

The Grossman Group

312.927.4588 | [email protected]

SOURCE The Grossman Group