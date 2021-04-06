Jason Jacquot Joins Konnect Agency As EVP of Digital Marketing

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency, a full-service brand marketing agency, has tapped digital marketing powerhouse, Jason Jacquot, to lead its Digital practice. Bringing over a decade of experience leading strategy, advertising initiatives, and measurement at leading digital and creative shops; Jacquot will oversee and expand all divisional capabilities and staffing. He will work alongside agency CEO, Sabina Gault, and President, Amanda Bialek.

Prior to joining Konnect Agency, Jacquot served as Managing Director at NOMAD Digital + Venture, a Los Angeles-based, performance marketing agency. He led strategic initiatives across multiple brands' digital ecosystems while overseeing all content, creative technology, and media buys. Jacquot is bringing with him extensive knowledge having worked on brands like MGM, Draft Kings, and Taco Bell, while also working closely with Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest on various alpha partner programs. During his time at HYFN, a Los Angeles-based digital marketing agency, his work with TRX led to winning three Communicator Awards of Excellence in Content & Marketing for Branded Social Campaign, Website for General Health, and Websites for General Fitness.

"Jason has the perfect combination of seasoned expertise in digital marketing; coupled with incredibly strong leadership that serves to inspire, innovate, and grow," said Amanda Bialek, President of Konnect Agency. "Since joining Konnect Agency, Jason has already made an immediate and indelible impact on our programs and processes, and his ideas for evolving our practice are well underway."

"I am beyond excited to be part of Konnect Agency and am honored to have the opportunity to shape and grow its digital division alongside a great group of talented people. This is an exciting new chapter for the agency, and I am thrilled to be a part of it," said Jason Jacquot.

Konnect Agency offers dynamic digital marketing programs, strategic planning, data-driven digital roadmaps, public relations, social media strategy and platform management, and influencer relations services. With a coast-to-coast presence, Konnect Agency has built a global presence for domestic and international brands in the CPG, franchise, lifestyle, children's, and health/wellness categories.

About Konnect Agency

Konnect Agency is a mid-size, full-service integrated marketing and public relations agency with headquarters in Los Angeles and offices across the U.S. The firm specializes in work for food and beverage, franchise, family, and lifestyle brands. Since its start in 2009, this dedicated team of marketers and communications specialists has made it their goal to create ROI-driven campaigns, drive strategic initiatives, land targeted media placement opportunities, and deliver results that cater to the specific needs of each client. Visit Konnect Agency for more information. Follow Konnect Agency on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

