Do Americans support further development of artificial intelligence? Jason Jeffrey Jones Productions surveys Americans on this question and publishes updated results every day. So far, the results are affirmative; Americans want more AI. Explore the latest results at https://jasonjones.ninja/social-science-dashboard-inator/jjjp-ai-daily-dashboard/

About the Dashboard

AI Support Increased on 2024-09-05. AI Support by Political Party Over Time.

Dr. Jason Jeffrey Jones, a computational social scientist with a keen interest in public perceptions of technology, developed the dashboard as part of his research for an upcoming book, Thinking Machines, Pondering Humans. The dashboard allows him - and the public - to observe how attitudes toward AI evolve over time.

"Americans' views on AI are like stock prices - they fluctuate day to day," said Dr. Jones. "But overall, support for AI has increased since the start of data collection earlier this year."

How It Works

Every day, a random sample of American adults are asked how much they agree with the statement: I support further development of artificial intelligence using a seven-point scale from Strongly Disagree to Strongly Agree. This approach provides dynamic, real-time snapshots of public opinion.

Key Findings

The survey contains several other questions. One asks about political party affiliation. The data point to an intriguing set of conclusions. Initially, Democrats showed stronger support for AI development than Republicans. However, Republican support has grown at a faster rate, closing the gap. "As of today's data, there is a reliable interaction between party affiliation and time," Dr. Jones said. "Republicans' agreement that AI should be further developed has caught up with that of Democrats. If the trends continue, Republicans will soon be the stronger supporters."

Future Directions

Dr. Jones says he will use other questions to probe possible relationships between AI support and individuals' risk preferences and their tendency to trust others. For now, he says, "The project is an example of 'nowcasting' in social science - in other words, estimating how people are feeling in real time."

Dr. Jones hopes others are inspired by the work and push it further. To promote transparency, replication, and collaboration, he makes the data he observes publicly and freely available for download, and he is building a platform others can use to run their own surveys. You can learn more about Dr. Jones on his website: https://jasonjones.ninja/

Jason Jeffrey Jones Productions sponsors and publishes rigorous, replicable computational social science research. Find out more at https://jasonjones.ninja/jason-jeffrey-jones-productions/.

