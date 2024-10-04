Jason Kelce Takes the Mic for a Play-by-Play Unveiling of the All-New Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch

"I love getting down on the floor and playing with my kids, you know dishing out the fun dad energy," said Kelce. "Breaking down the Hatchimals play was wild, it taps back, there's magical mist and then it hatches and you get to see who's inside?! Hatchimals definitely scores points with the Kelce's. Did you see how cute the Pufficorn is?"

True to his roots, Kelce is also teaming up with Spin Master to deliver the joy of play to kids this holiday season, with a toy donation in the works for children in Philadelphia as part of his upcoming "A Philly Special Christmas Party" album release on November 29, 2024. The toys donated will include the all-new Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch along with other Spin Master hot toys from popular brands including PAW Patrol®, Tech Deck®, Rubik's® Cube and Kinetic Sand®.

Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch

Something magical is finally here: introducing Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch. Featuring an exciting hatching experience with mist, lights, and over 100 sounds and reactions, these Hatchimals are a must-have, ready to hatch with the help of a child's love! Insert the Hatchi-Wings into the egg and listen for the heartbeat. Nurture and cuddle the egg, then tap, lift, and rock it to encourage the character to hatch. The egg rocks and lights up, with sounds and reactions from the Hatchimal inside. Once enough love is given, the egg glows with a rainbow light, and magical mist appears, building anticipation. The Hatchimal will hatch, singing Hatchi-Birthday. There are endless ways to play with Hatchimals—pet, feed, play peek-a-boo, teach them to talk, give kisses, and more. They can even flutter their wings and dance. (Ages 5+)

"The original Hatchimals, released in 2016, captivated millions with over 14.2 million units sold," said Spin Master's Doug Wadleigh, President of Toys. "Now, a new generation of kids – including the Kelce kids - meets the next generation of Hatchimals. The game-changing holiday favorite that once shook up the toy industry is now redefining toy magic with the launch of Mystery Hatch."

Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch has a suggested retail price of $59.99 US and is available at major retailers today, October 4, 2024 – Hatchimals Day!

Follow along at @Hatchimals, @SpinMaster.

