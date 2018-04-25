Jason Ketchen Joins PanAgora Asset Management as General Counsel

Mr. Ketchen brings more than a decade of asset management legal experience to PanAgora and is well versed in handling a broad array of complex legal matters for both traditional and alternative investment firms. Before joining the Firm, Mr. Ketchen served as General Counsel at both Folger Hill Asset Management and Geode Capital Management. Prior to those roles, he served as Vice President, Associate General Counsel at Fidelity Investments where he supported the fixed income investment team. Mr. Ketchen began his legal career as an attorney in the bank and leveraged finance and financial restructuring practice groups at Bingham McCutchen LLP.

"Jason is a highly experienced counselor and in our opinion one of the best and brightest attorneys specializing in today's evolving asset management industry," said Eric Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer of PanAgora. "We look forward to benefitting from his knowledge and expertise and having him join our leadership team."

Mr. Ketchen earned a Bachelor of Science from Boston College and his Juris Doctor from The University of Connecticut School of Law.

About PanAgora Asset Management:

Founded in 1989, PanAgora Asset Management is a leading global investment firm which utilizes sophisticated quantitative techniques that incorporate fundamental insights and vast amounts of market information spanning absolute and relative return strategies within alternative, risk premia and active equity disciplines. PanAgora had approximately $54 billion of client assets under management, as of December 31, 2017. More information can be found by visiting www.panagora.com.

