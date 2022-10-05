Jason Knapp Appointed AmeriNat® Senior Vice President of Operations

New SVP brings experience and a fresh perspective to drive AmeriNat's client-centric operations

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriNat announced today the hiring of Jason ("JP") Knapp as SVP Operations, who will be based in AmeriNat's Las Vegas office. JP was most recently a Vice President with Dovenmuehle Mortgage, and previously worked for Alliant Credit Union, Bank of America, and HSBC. He holds a Bachelor of Science ebusiness and Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, and is a certified six sigma green belt, PMI project management professional and a Microsoft systems engineer.

Jason Knapp, SVP Operations of AmeriNat

According to Adrienne Thorson, CEO of AmeriNat, JP's experience guiding teams to success made him an ideal candidate to join AmeriNat. "JP brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the organization, and his leadership will be a key part of the organization's focus on delivering "exceptionally good servicing."

CTO Jody Montgomery expressed appreciation for JP's technical focus, adding "JP's attention to technology aligns with AmeriNat's goal to set itself apart through efficiency, data transparency and analytics."

About AmeriNat

AmeriNat is an industry leader in servicing loan portfolios owned or originated by government, quasi-government, financial institutions, private investors and non-profit entities nationwide. Founded in 1975, AmeriNat offers a broad range of services to its public and private sector clients including consulting, underwriting, compliance monitoring, servicing and asset management services. AmeriNat manages approximately $11 billion in loans and related deposits for over 300 clients and is a registered/licensed loan servicer in 47 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in addition to being approved by HUD and Fannie Mae. www.amerinatls.com

Contact: AmeriNat

Adrienne Thorson, Chairwoman and CEO

[email protected]

+1 (866) 779-5545

