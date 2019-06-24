DENVER, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason L. Walker is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Top Attorney at Bachus & Schanker LLC.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

With 14 years of experience in the legal field, Jason L. Walker is an experienced Denver accident trial attorney at Bachus & Schanker, LLC. Prior to joining Bachus & Schanker, LLC, in 2016, Mr. Walker served as Judicial Law Clerk for the Honorable Stephen M. Munsinger in the 1st Judicial District. Mr. Walker served as Bailiff to the jury while clerking. After his clerkship, Mr. Walker began his private career representing insurance companies and large companies. Following this, Mr. Walker then practiced at a large personal injury firm representing hundreds of injured individuals against large companies. Practicing in the areas of personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, and trucking law, Mr. Walker has successfully tried 33 cases, over 120 hearings and he brings a wealth of trial advocacy to Bachus & Schanker, LLC.

Throughout his education and training, Mr. Walker graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor's Degree and later earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Wyoming School of Law in Laramie, Wyoming. Additionally, Mr. Walker is also a graduate of the prestigious Gerry Spence Trial College.

To further his professional development, Mr. Walker is an active member of the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association (CTLA), Colorado Bar Association (CBA) and the Denver Bar Association (DBA). Recently, Mr. Walker joined the Colorado Bar Associations' Mock Trial Committee.

When he is not working, Mr. Walker enjoys the Colorado outdoors in his free time.

For more information, please visit www.coloradolaw.net.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

