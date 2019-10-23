Jason Levendusky joins Avison Young in Boston

Industry veteran becomes Principal; will lead and grow firm's north suburban Boston team while advising clients on leasing and sale of office, R&D and industrial space

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Thomas Collins, Avison Young Principal and Managing Director of the firm's New England region, announced today that highly regarded industry veteran Jason Levendusky has joined the firm in Boston.

Effective immediately, Levendusky becomes a Principal of Avison Young with a mandate to lead and grow the north suburban Boston team while continuing to advise clients on the leasing and sale of office, R&D and industrial space. He will also help co-ordinate Avison Young's expansion strategy in the Greater Boston region.

Levendusky brings 22 years of commercial real estate industry experience to Avison Young, most recently as an executive vice-president with CBRE in Boston.

"We couldn't be happier to have Jason join Avison Young in New England," comments Collins. "Jason is a highly respected real estate professional who has been a top leasing broker in the north suburban Boston market for more than two decades. He has significant experience in the development business and as director of leasing for an opportunity fund prior to turning his focus to third-party advisory. He is exactly the kind of real estate professional that we are looking to attract as we strategically build out our suburban market coverage. Jason and I will work together to build a strong team to serve the strategic needs of our clients north of Boston."

Collins continues: "With his deep experience negotiating diverse office, R&D and industrial lease and sale transactions, Jason will be able to provide clients with creative real estate solutions to enhance their overall operations."

Prior to spending 18 years with CBRE, Levendusky was director of leasing for WP Commercial, a Goldman Sachs opportunity fund. He began his career with Nordblom Company, working on the redevelopment of multiple office and flex projects. During the past five years, he has negotiated approximately 185 lease and sale transactions spanning more than 6 million square feet of commercial properties. His notable clients have included Invesco, RREEF/DWS, Bentall Kennedy, Endpoint Clinical, Zone Labs and GE.

"I'm excited to become a new Principal of Avison Young and have the opportunity to lead the expansion of our north Boston service line," says Levendusky. "I look forward to expanding the north Boston team while continuing to serve investors, owners and occupiers in this highly dynamic area. Our brand has considerable room to grow here."

He adds: "I was attracted to Avison Young's strong, steady growth in New England, the firm's emphasis on partnership and collaboration, and its dedication to community involvement. I look forward to networking with my new colleagues across the company as we strive to build better communities in Boston and beyond."

During his career, Levendusky has received numerous honors, including being named a CoStar Power Broker multiple times. He is active in the industry as a member of the Greater Boston Real Estate Board's Commercial Brokers Association and sits on the board of Habitat for Humanity's Cape Ann chapter. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Trinity University and a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Maine School of Law.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 120 offices in 20 countries. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors.

For further information/comment/photos:

Sherry Quan , Principal, Global Director of Communications & Media Relations,

Avison Young : 604.647.5098; cell: 604.726.0959 sherry.quan@avisonyoung.com

, Principal, Global Director of Communications & Media Relations, : cell: sherry.quan@avisonyoung.com Thomas Collins , Principal, Managing Director, New England, Avison Young : 617.702.8880

, Principal, Managing Director, New England, : Jason Levendusky , Principal, Avison Young : 617.702.8872

, Principal, : Mark Rose , Chair and CEO, Avison Young : 416.673.4028

Chair and CEO, : Earl Webb , President, U.S. Operations, Avison Young : 312.957.7610

www.avisonyoung.com

Avison Young is a 2019 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for eight consecutive years.

Follow Avison Young on Twitter:

For industry news, press releases and market reports: www.twitter.com/avisonyoung

For Avison Young listings and deals: www.twitter.com/AYListingsDeals

Follow Avison Young Bloggers: http://blog.avisonyoung.com

Follow Avison Young on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/avison-young-commercial-real-estate

Follow Avison Young on YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AvisonYoungRE

Follow Avison Young on Instagram: www.instagram.com/avison_young_global

Editors/Reporters

• Please click on link to view and download photo of Jason Levendusky:

https://www.avisonyoung.com/documents/20342/2631393/Levendusky%2C+Jason.jpg

SOURCE Avison Young