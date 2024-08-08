Jason Lynn Returns to mParticle to Lead Company into New Era of Innovation

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, a leader in the customer data platform space, is thrilled to announce the return of its cofounder, Jason Lynn. Jason is rejoining the company as Chief Product Officer, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a renewed vision for the company's future.

Jason co-founded mParticle in 2013 alongside Michael and Andrew Katz, as the original product architect of mParticle. He was instrumental in setting the early product direction, leading to mParticle's position as a market-leading customer data platform.

Jason Lynn returns to mParticle as Chief Product Officer, leading the company into a new era of innovation. Post this

After stepping away in 2014, Jason pursued various ventures in AdTech and consulted on product strategy for numerous marketing tech companies. His return to mParticle marks a significant milestone, as he brings a unique blend of technical and commercial insights, which will be pivotal in the company's next phase of growth.

"I'm incredibly excited to return to mParticle at such a critical time," said Jason Lynn. "The landscape has evolved significantly over the past decade, and mParticle is positioned to lead in the upcoming era. With our incredible team and industry-leading audience intelligence layer, we have a great opportunity to help our customers succeed in new and innovative ways."

"Having Jason back is a game changer," said Michael Katz, CEO. "His vision, coupled with his deep understanding of our industry, makes him the perfect leader to guide us through the challenges and opportunities ahead. Quite frankly, I've missed working with him and am confident that his return will accelerate our growth and solidify our position as an industry leader."

As mParticle embarks on its next chapter, the company remains committed to its mission of turning customer data into customer joy by helping leading consumer brands deliver intelligent and adaptive customer experiences across all screens, devices, and channels. The company is also announcing the reopening of its New York City headquarters and a recentering of executive leadership back to the East Coast.

On September 4, 2024, Jason Lynn and Michael Katz will be hosting a virtual fireside chat, in which they will discuss their vision for mParticle and cut through the noise in the CDP space to help marketers understand the future of customer data. Register today , and join the conversation.

About mParticle

mParticle, an end-to-end customer data platform (CDP), turns customer data into customer joy by seamlessly orchestrating the entirety of the customer data stack in real time. mParticle's powerfully-configurable platform combines data activation, security, and AI predictions to help global brands like HBO Max, Marks & Spencer, JetBlue, and SoFi quickly and confidently use data to make decisions. mParticle has raised nearly $300M in funding. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

SOURCE mParticle