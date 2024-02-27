Jason Markk attains B Corp Certification

Leader in shoe and garment care makes sustainable, ethical practices transparent, accountable

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Markk, the pioneering footwear, apparel and accessories care brand, has obtained B Corp Certification, joining the ranks of more than 8,000 purpose-driven companies in 95 countries who commit to using their businesses to positively impact all stakeholders and the environment.

Jason Markk's B Corp Scorecard is published on bcorporation.net. Part of the company's roadmap for operating with purpose in 2024 includes the removal of all VOC, PFAS, PFOA and PFCs (forever chemicals) from all of its formulas. Additionally, the brand will certify 90% of formulas as biodegradable, USDA Bio-based or EPA Safer Choice by the end of this year.

Jason Markk will certify 90% of its care formulas as biodegradable, USDA Bio-based or EPA Safer Choice by the end of this year. Post this

To become B Corp certified, companies must attain a minimum score of 80 on the B Impact Assessment — a rigorous evaluation by the non-profit B Lab to verify the organization's positive impact on its workers, customers, community, and the environment. The median score for the average business is 50.9. B Corps enshrine their commitment to positive impact goals into their legal charter and must re-certify every three years. Every certified company's scorecard is published on the B Corp website.

"Since our inception in 2007, we have fostered a culture of care through our products and services," states Jason Markk Founder and Chief Mission Officer, Jason Angsuvarn. "Taking care of our belongings extends their life, reducing consumption and waste. Beyond that, caring for oneself, possessions, and the planet promotes balance, purpose and sustainability—caring is a virtuous circle."

Jason Markk's B Corp Certification creates business transparency and legal accountability, assuring the brand's distributors and customers it is living up to the highest social and environmental standards. It also provides the framework for continuous improvement.

"Everyone at Jason Markk is amped about achieving B Corp Certification," states Angsuvarn. "It took a lot of hard work. At the same time, being able to trumpet B Corp status isn't the end game; it's just the start of achieving more. I see the 'B Corp stamp' as a public declaration of our ongoing commitment to be the best company we can be when it comes to our products, people and the planet."

For more information, visit: https://jasonmarkk.com/pages/bcorp

About Jason Markk:

Jason Markk is an ethical and sustainability-led shoe-care and garment-care company founded in Los Angeles in 2007. Jason Markk products, formulas and services promote a culture of care that helps consumers get the most out of their wardrobe using eco-friendly formulations. The company's latest breakthrough product, "Premium Leather Balm," significantly extends the lifespan of leather goods like bags, wallets, jackets and shoes and validates the company's expertise beyond its streetwear beginnings. Jason Markk has retail service shops in Los Angeles, New York City and Tokyo. Their products are available at premium retailers around the globe and online at https://jasonmarkk.com/.

About B Lab:

B Lab is a nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, B Lab's global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business to act as a force for good and certifies companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. In partnership with the United Nations Global Compact, B Lab developed SDG Action Manager — a dynamic self-assessment tool that helps all businesses take actions to be more equitable, inclusive, and regenerative in furtherance of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Learn more about B Lab at https://usca.bcorporation.net/.

For more information, high-resolution images, or media inquiries, please contact:

Zoe Turnbull // Serious Business PR // [email protected]

For wholesale inquiries, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Jason Markk