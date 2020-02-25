Jason Matlof Joins ContractRoom's Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contract Room, Inc., makers of the world's smartest Contract Lifecycle Management platform, today announced that Jason Matlof, former partner at Battery Ventures and Chief Marketing Officer of LightCyber, Inc. ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-matlof-bb929 ), has joined ContractRoom's board of directors.

Jason Matlof

"Jason provides important product marketing expertise to help advise ContractRoom on taking it to the next level of customer acquisition," stated Emil Stefanutti, ContractRoom, CEO. "Jason has incredible insights to share on financing as well as marketing and sales operations for early-stage startups like ContractRoom."

Jason has been involved in shepherding technology startups with his expansive experiences with product and marketing strategy. In addition to his various marketing roles, Jason was also a partner with Battery Ventures for several years. This unique combination of knowledge allows Jason to help advise on various marketing and financing strategies.

"ContractRoom eases the whole process of getting agreements created and closed for Fortune 1000 corporations," said Matlof. "By accelerating the deal closing process while automatically capturing large data sets, the platform can create tremendous top and bottom line value for its customers."

Jason joins the ContactRoom Board of Directors which includes: Priscilla Hung, COO of Guidewire and Board Member of Vonage Holdings ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/priscilla-hung-25722 ); David Stephens, CEO of FreeAgent CRM and previously CEO and Co-founder of Coupa ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/drstephens ); Emil Stefanutti, CEO (and co-founder) of ContractRoom.

About ContractRoom

ContractRoom (www.contractroom.com) is the world's smartest Contract Lifecycle Management platform. Companies use ContractRoom to close agreements 10x faster, with complete control and deep insight,, for the greatest financial impact. ContractRoom has transformed the contracting operations for over 100 companies including Fortune 500 clients, with over 75,000 users, more than 500,000 contracts, and millions of data points under management.

Media Contact:

Peter Thomson

