Jason McCann and Isaiah Stanback make a difference in the lives of Coppell High School youth

BARRINGTON, Ill., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- April is designated as National Volunteer Month and Jason McCann, founder and CEO of VARIDESK, and Isaiah Stanback, former Dallas Cowboy, member of the 2012 Super Bowl Champion New York Giants and co-founder of Steadfast Fitness, are two volunteers to be celebrated. McCann and Stanback are two of approximately 30 business professionals who donate their time to the Coppell High School INCubatoredu entrepreneurial program. As volunteers they are educating students not only on the key aspects of planning and running a business, but about life as well.
McCann and Stanback both serve as judges for the Coppell High School INCubatoredu program. The students are tasked to develop a business solution to a problem they face every day. The judges see the students at various intervals during the year when the students are pitching their business model. They give the students feedback and building blocks to improve their idea and pitches for the next round.
"We ask them to analyze their business from a micro level and ascertain if there is a true demand for their product or service," Jason McCann said. "We then challenge them to look at their plan from a macro level and determine if their idea is scalable." The students eventually compete for funding for their business idea at the end of the school year.
The lessons McCann and Stanback are teaching these students go well beyond the classroom to important life skills.
"The students are learning preparation, resilience and teamwork," Isaiah Stanback said. "They learn what it means to be 110 percent prepared for a presentation and ready to answer spontaneous questions, how to receive and respond to constructive feedback and how to be a valuable team member even when the roles on the team don't always seem fair."
McCann and Stanback are delighted to see the enthusiasm that so many of the students demonstrate throughout the program. "We want to help them harness their energy and passion," McCann said. "There are some students that just light up and you know they will run their own business in the future."
INCubatoredu is an entrepreneurship program by Uncharted Learning, a 501(c)(3), not for profit organization.
