Jason McCaw and Greg Vollmer Partner with Encore Technologies to Launch Encore Talent

Encore Talent Solutions, LLC

06 Feb, 2024

Spin-off of Encore Technologies helps clients solve IT, accounting, and financial services staffing challenges

CINCINNATI, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason McCaw and Greg Vollmer have become majority stakeholders in Encore Talent, a divestiture of Cincinnati-based technology company Encore Technologies' staffing business. McCaw and Vollmer will serve as CEO and President, respectively, of Encore Talent. John Burns, founder and CEO of Encore Technologies, retains a meaningful stake in the new company. Encore Talent helps clients meet the unique demands of today's corporate environment, delivering exceptional contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent talent in IT, accounting, and finance.

"Encore Talent grew organically under Encore Technologies to meet increasing customer demand for flexible IT talent solutions," said Encore Technologies Founder and CEO John Burns. "With that strong foundation, we decided to spin off our talent solutions business into a separate entity that can focus on its next phase of growth while we focus on our core IT solutions business. We are thrilled to welcome Jason McCaw and Greg Vollmer as stakeholders and executive leaders of Encore Talent. They have the ideal blend of staffing experience and expertise guiding and scaling businesses in our region."

Through its various solutions offerings, Encore Talent provides clients with the ultimate flexibility in solving their talent challenges. The company's expert recruiters bring the human touch to the ever-widening gap between talent and growing industries along with an extensive network of talent and industry partnerships. More than 50% of the candidates submitted by Encore Talent are selected for an interview, and 75% of those are hired.

As CEO of Encore Talent, Jason McCaw leads the strategic direction and operations of the company, along with Intellex, another family-owned provider of consulting solutions to the CPG industry. Says McCaw, "Under John's leadership, Encore Talent has created a robust groundwork driven by a commitment to streamlining the recruiting process and relentless attention to the client experience. Greg and I look forward to leading the company into the future."

Greg Vollmer brings 18 years of leadership experience in banking, corporate finance, and capital markets. His background assisting corporate borrowers and private equity firms in analyzing financial risk and developing corporate growth strategies positions him well in his role as President of Encore Talent. Says Vollmer, "Jason and I are excited to build on the strong culture John and his team have cultivated at Encore Talent. In addition to leading day-to-day operations, I am working closely with our leadership team to craft and execute multi-year strategic growth plans."

From temporary help desk talent to executive management roles, Encore Talent can successfully solve any staffing challenge. More than 95% of Encore Talent's clients rely on the company for recurring placements because Encore Talent quickly understands and delivers on their staffing needs. The organization's recruiters immerse themselves in their clients' businesses, delivering only the candidates who have the unique attributes required for each role. 

About Encore Talent

Encore Talent uses deep recruiting expertise to fuel unsurpassed success in unearthing and placing exceptional talent – with success rates far beyond the industry standards – to help dynamic businesses run more efficiently and effectively at their core. Learn more at helloencore.com  

SOURCE Encore Talent Solutions, LLC

