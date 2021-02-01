Jason Meisner and Joseph Fiteni Join Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC as Partners

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC announces Jason A. Meisner and Joseph P. Fiteni have joined the Firm as partners, effective immediately.

Jason A. Meisner and Joseph P. Fiteni joined Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC as partners in the Firm's Litigation Group on Feb. 1, 2021. Messrs. Meisner and Fiteni bring extensive, diverse experience in all litigation matters from pre-trial investigation and evaluation through trial and appeals.

Headshots of new Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC partners, Joseph Fiteni, Esq. and Jason Meisner, Esq.

"We are thrilled to have Jason and Joe join our Firm as partners. They are excellent lawyers with well-earned reputations for professionalism and zealous advocacy on behalf of their clients," said Patrick B. Minter , a founding partner.

Jason A. Meisner, Esq.

Jason, a former assistant prosecutor with Morris County, focuses on commercial litigation, general defense litigation, estate & trusts litigation, and criminal defense matters. He has appeared before New Jersey and Maryland courts, represented clients in administrative board proceedings, and participated in alternative dispute resolution forums.

Jason has broad experience over a wide variety of litigation matters, including professional liability defense. He has also defended businesses in federal and state courts and agencies against employment discrimination, wrongful discharge, and sexual harassment claims.

Jason holds Bar Admissions for the State of New Jersey (2002), United States District Court for the District of New Jersey (2002), District of Columbia (2002), State of Maryland (2000), and United States District Court for the District of Maryland (2000).

Joseph P. Fiteni, Esq.

Joe concentrates primarily on commercial litigation, construction defects, environmental issues, personal injury, pharmaceutical defects, property damage and toxic torts. He routinely appears before federal and state courts in New Jersey and New York as well as other jurisdictions.

Joe holds Bar Admissions for the State of New Jersey (2007), United States District Court for the District of New Jersey (2007), State of New York (2008), and United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (2010).

Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC

Founded in March 2014, Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC has seen continued growth since its inception. With the Firm's founding principles rooted in tradition, the expansion of the Firm reinforces its ability to respond to its clients' legal needs with depth and breadth of experience, continuing to enhance the intrinsic legal value offered to its clients.

With offices in Morristown, NJ and New York City, the Firm provides legal services in the areas of Commercial Litigation, Commercial Real Estate , Corporate Transactions, Professional Liability Defense, and Trust and Estate Planning and Administration.

For additional information on the Firm or any of its attorneys, visit dmklawgroup.com or call (973) 200-6400 in New Jersey or (212) 537-9125 in New York.

