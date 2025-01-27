JASON MOMOA LAUNCHES MANANALU POWERED BY BOOMERANG WATER IN HAWAII

The Hawaiian Company Turns to New Technology to Eliminate Single-Use Waste, Reduce Carbon Impact, and Help Hawaii to Continue Liberating from Mainland Shipments of Drinking Water

HONOLULU, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Momoa's Hawaiian water company Mananalu relaunches as Mananalu Powered By Boomerang Water, now a fully back-of-house, progressive on-site bottling system that provides healthy water to all people without single-use waste that is damaging to the environment. Using Boomerang Water technology that won the 2024 SXSW Product Innovation Award, Mananalu Powered by Boomerang Water bottling systems are roughly the size of a hotel ice maker and can sanitize, rinse, fill, and cap 400 to 500 aluminum or glass bottles per hour with ultra-purified water that are then returned to the same machine for reuse after consumption, making it fully sustainable. Relaunching in Hawaii first, this marks the completion of the zero single-use plastic company's transition into a technology-forward, on-site bottling system that is fully circular and reduces the brand's carbon emissions by 95%. This relaunch is an early case of a company shifting away from a single-use waste model and adopting new technology to better serve people and the planet.

"I originally launched Mananalu to challenge the drinking water industry to shift away from single-use plastic bottles that are destroying the health of people and the planet," says Momoa. "We pushed the drinking water industry to change with our aluminum bottles, and now it's time to push again by partnering Mananalu with Boomerang Water and do what we can to eliminate any waste and impact on the environment in pursuit of healthy water. This technology is a game changer, and I am honored to be able to bring it to Hawaii first, under Mananalu, to help restore the local Ecosystem."

The rollout of Mananalu Powered by Boomerang Water also boosts Hawaii's independence from energy-consuming shipments of drinking water from the mainland. Each bottling system is hooked to any local source of municipal water where it is ultra-purified with a proprietary filtration process and bottled back-of-house.

"Access to healthy water is a human right," says Boomerang Water co-founders Jason Dibble and Jerrod Freund. "We designed this highly cost-effective system to go virtually anywhere and hook up to a local water source to provide clean, sustainable drinking water with minimal waste and carbon footprint. We are honored to stand next to Jason Momoa in Hawaii and reintroduce Mananalu Powered by Boomerang Water."

Mananalu Powered by Boomerang Water bottling systems has anchored its breakthrough technology on Oahu with its first partners, The Twin Fin Hotel, Romer House Waikiki, Kaimana Beach Hotel, and Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach and is bringing a renewed commitment to its guests and shareholders to prioritize environmental stewardship in pursuit of service excellence.

"Twin Fin Hotel is committed to celebrating Hawaii's valued natural resources and stewarding the land in which we share aloha daily," said Stephen Hinck, Area Managing Director and General Manager of Twin Fin. "We are honored to be the first Oahu hospitality partner to implement the sustainable bottling technology of Mananalu Powered by Boomerang Water. We look forward to inviting our guests, staff and community to embrace this mindful approach of water consumption."

Mananalu Powered by Boomerang Water leads with Hawaiian values by promoting human connectivity through honoring and respecting the Earth and the elements. It is bringing circular sustainability (zero-waste) water systems to Hawaii with an eye on new global markets. This collaboration supports ecological preservation and represents a transformative step towards a circular economy, where sustainability and innovation drive economic growth and environmental health.

For more information about Mananalu Powered by Boomerang Water, please visit mananalu.com

ABOUT MANANALU POWERED BY BOOMERANG WATER:

Launched in 2019, Mananalu is a Hawaiian water brand founded by Jason Momoa. Translating into the "Sacred Spirit of Life," Mananalu was created by Momoa to pay homage to his Hawaiian heritage and serve as an extension of his deep commitment to creating pathways for the Earth to heal from decades of environmental mistreatment and misuse (Mālama Honua, to care for the Earth**). Mananalu launched as a consumer-facing brand across Whole Foods, Costco, and other major retailers. It immediately inspired an industry-wide shift towards aluminum bottles instead of single-use plastic. Mananalu launched a "buy-one, remove-one" (plastic bottle from the ocean) program, resulting in over 6 million plastic bottles extracted from the ocean. In 2024, Mananalu entered into an exclusive alliance with Boomerang Water, an award-winning technology company behind the world's most efficient closed-loop, circular water bottling system. This patented hardware sits back-of-house where it's hooked to a local water source and can sanitize, rinse, fill, cap, and seal up to 4,000 bottles of ultra-clean bottled water per day in reusable aluminum or glass containers that are returned to the same machine once consumed for repeated runs. Mananalu is now Mananalu Powered by Boomerang Water, scaling faster with global corporate partners, reducing its carbon footprint by 95%, and eliminating all single-use water bottles. The company is currently working in Hawaii with leading hospitality brands, local businesses, and schools to help the state eliminate single-use water bottles and regain its independence from mainland shipments of bottled water for the local community and reduce the waste the state has to export.

**Mālama Honua (to care for the Earth) - The Hawaiian concept of mālama is based on the idea that all living things are connected and that caring for the earth and community will provide resources and enrich the cycle of life.

ABOUT THE TWIN FIN WAIKIKI

Located steps from the glistening waters of Waikiki Beach, The Twin Fin Hotel features 645 vibrant and spacious guest rooms, authentic experiences rooted in Hawaiian culture and towering ocean views overlooking the spectacular south shore of Oahu. The Twin Fin was lovingly named after a surfboard with two fins; ideal for mellow, playful and cruisy surfing, the most beloved sport of the isles. Surfboard rentals are included in each stay, and the property is home to the acclaimed experiential surf school, Jamie O'Brien School of Surf Waikiki , helmed by nine-time Pipeline champion and Hall-of-Famer Jamie O'Brien. The resort embraces Hawaii's laid back yet lively spirit with an oceanfront backdrop, tropical ambiance, expansive casual eateries, an open air pool deck with private cabanas, and experiences that delight with endless summer vibes. www.twinfinwaikiki.com | @thetwinfinwaikiki

