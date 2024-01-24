Jason Momoa's Mananalu Water Announces Partnership with World Surf League

The sustainable water brand is an Official Canned Water Partner for the global home of competitive surfing for 2024

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mananalu – actor Jason Momoa's aluminum-bottled water brand on a mission to eliminate single-use plastics – announces their new partnership as the 2024 Official Canned Water for the World Surf League (WSL), the global home of competitive surfing.

As an Official Canned Water Partner, Mananalu will be the exclusive canned water onsite at the World Surf League's North American events including the US Open of Surfing, WSL Finals, the Lexus Pipe Pro, and more. Mananalu will also be an Official Partner of WSL PURE, the league's 501C3, which runs an annual grant program to support global credible non-profit organizations focused on improving the health of global ocean ecosystems.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with the World Surf League this year," expressed Lindsey Fischer, Mananalu's Vice President of Marketing. "Our shared commitment to ocean conservation is at the heart of this collaboration. Together, we aim to significantly reduce the use of single-use plastics, safeguarding our oceans for future generations."

Founded by ocean activist and actor Jason Momoa, Mananalu is the only aluminum-bottled water brand offering DOUBLE impact. Through the brand's partnership with rePurpose Global , Mananalu removes one water bottle's worth of plastic from ocean-bound waste for every bottle purchased. So far, the equivalent of 15 million bottles have been saved from entering the ocean.

The World Surf League and WSL PURE are also focused on empowering the global surf community to protect our environment through its WSL One Ocean initiative. The World Surf League offsets its carbon footprint by investing in projects like VCS-certified carbon offset and REDD+ projects. The organization also works to reduce its plastic footprint at events all around the world through vendor and partner alignment, composting and recycling. The World Surf League also called on world leaders and fans to protect 30% of the global ocean leading up to the 2021 United Nations Convention of Biological Diversity.

"Jason's is a hero who lives his mission and this brand is a reflection of that," said Cherie Cohen. "We are proud to partner with Mananalu to raise awareness and action around ocean protection. This water tastes great and our athletes, VIPs, and fans will benefit from their support of the sport."

Mananalu's core flavors – Pure, Tahitian Lime, and Lilikoi Passion – are available on Amazon ($19.98/12 pack). Mananalu is made with no sweeteners, calories, or bubbles, offering just a hint of natural flavor essence with electrolytes added for taste. The water is bottled in infinitely recyclable aluminum with each bottle made up of at least 60% recycled aluminum. Mananalu is also responsibly and locally sourced, Climate Neutral, Plastic Negative, and 1% For The Planet .

About Mananalu:

Mananalu is an aluminum-bottled water brand on a mission to eliminate single-use plastics – making impact refreshingly easy via the "Drink One, Remove One" initiative, which removes one water bottle's worth of plastic from the world's ocean for every bottle purchased.

Founded by Jason Momoa – ocean activist and actor – this mission-driven brand focuses on building the belief that plastics negatively impact our enjoyment of exploring the planet. Inspired by Jason Momoa's native Hawaiian culture, in Hawaiian, "Mana" means "the sacred spirit of life" and "Nalu" means "a powerful wave that pushes across the ocean." Mananalu represents the unstoppable wave of change that is already here and making a difference. Mananalu is bottled in infinitely recyclable aluminum, with each bottle made up of at least 60% recycled aluminum, and is Climate Neutral, Plastic Negative and 1% For The Planet.

About the WSL

The World Surf League (WSL) is the global home of competitive surfing, crowning World Champions since 1976 and showcasing the world's best surfing. The WSL oversees surfing's global competitive landscape and sets the standard for elite performance in the most dynamic playing field in all of sports. With a firm commitment to its values, the WSL prioritizes the protection of the ocean, equality, and the sport's rich heritage, while championing progression and innovation.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com .

