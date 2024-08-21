Jason Pack returns to Achieve as chief revenue officer of debt resolution

Industry veteran returns to lead debt resolution member enrollment strategy, helping more consumers in need with the burden of debt

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, announced today that Jason Pack is returning to the Company as Chief Revenue Officer, Debt Resolution.

Pack has a long history with the organization, previously leading operations for the debt resolution business for over seven years. In this new role, Pack will report to Achieve's President of Debt Resolution, Sean Fox, and will be responsible for the debt resolution member growth strategies, including both the retail and wholesale enrollment channels.

Pack brings over two decades of diverse leadership experience to the role. Most recently, he served as President of Americor where he was responsible for establishing and managing progress against organizational goals, overseeing budgetary activities and general operational oversight. Previous experience includes lengthy tenures at DFC Global Corp. and Discover Financial Services. He has managed the entire lending process, from underwriting to lending and servicing, as well as the debt servicing process from collections to settlement.

"I am thrilled to be back at Achieve during this period of growth, innovation and, of course, need for debt solutions," said Pack. "This is a great opportunity to return to this organization where I can help reach and support even more consumers that are struggling with debt and searching for a brighter financial future. There are so many everyday people burdened with the weight of debt and I truly believe that we are uniquely positioned to help people take that first step on their journey towards financial freedom. I look forward to working alongside an extremely talented team that I know so well."

"Jason is a great leader and we are so happy to welcome him back to Achieve," said Fox. "We have a long history of working together to deliver industry-leading results for our clients and the business. His intimate knowledge of the debt resolution industry, high-energy leadership style and deep understanding of our business and growth strategy will help drive our future success. I'm thrilled he has chosen to return to Achieve and know he further strengthens the winning team we have in place."

Achieve offers personal loans, home equity loans, debt resolution and debt consolidation along with financial tips, education, and free mobile apps, Achieve MoLO (Money Left Over), and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out of Debt). Achieve boasts a strong track record of award wins, including being named to Built In's 2024 Best Places to Work List for the sixth consecutive year as a top employer in San Francisco and Dallas. The company was also named the top company on the Phoenix Business Journal's Best Places to Work list for the third consecutive year as well as named to the Az Business magazine's AZ Big 100 List, which recognizes the 100 people and companies who will shape Arizona's business community in 2024, for the second consecutive year.

About Achieve

Achieve, THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans, home equity loans, debt resolution and debt consolidation, along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps, Achieve MoLO (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve has 2,500 dedicated teammates across the country with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Achieve is frequently recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Achieve Resolution (NMLS ID # 1248929) and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229).

