Jason Palmer Announces Bid to Join 2024 Presidential Race

BALTIMORE, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jason Palmer, an entrepreneur, investor, and a proud American who believes in hard-work, creativity, and the power of people working together to achieve positive impact, has announced his bid to enter the 2024 presidential race. His thirty years of leading and investing in new and small businesses, while learning from some of America's most globally respected and effective organizations, has given him first-hand experience of the power of mission-driven people and technologies to dramatically improve the world.

Palmer is stepping forward because of a deep conviction that America will not progress forward by seeking refuge in the past. His campaign is committed to passing the torch of democracy to a new generation. He believes, like most Americans, that the American dream is operating on a system that is long overdue for a serious upgrade; buried in outdated 20th century systems that do not position the United States to be a leader in the 21st century.

"Like me, many of you are devastated that our system has become so broken. Many running for higher office refuse to challenge the antiquated status quo and none of them possess the digital fluency needed for 2024 and beyond. And so, I offer myself as a next-generation innovator, speaking truth-to-power candidate," said Palmer. "I am focused on people-first, led by my Quaker convictions that people matter more than anything. I believe we must listen to and invest in young people, which is why upgrading our nation's education-to-workforce system is the main theme across my policy pillars. Although I am a Democrat, a lot of my positions also sound Republican. My campaign is rooted in conscious capitalism, modernizing our government, and harnessing America's talent on the global stage. I have been called the purple candidate and embrace the moniker proudly since I firmly believe our platform's values can and should transcend party affiliation. These are American values, not party values. Period."

Biography

Jason M. Palmer, born December 1, 1971, has served in executive and leadership positions at multiple organizations, including Microsoft, Kaplan Education, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and a leading impact investor firm, New Markets Venture Partners. New Markets is focused exclusively on double-bottom line investments in innovative, high-impact, early and growth stage educational and labor force technology companies that improve student and worker outcomes.

Palmer has served as a trusted member of the Board of Directors for more than a dozen successful businesses, several of which have been acquired by publicly traded companies. Prior to his work with New Markets, in his service as Deputy Director at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for three years he led postsecondary innovation efforts to improve the outcomes of disadvantaged college students by investing in colleges, universities and entrepreneurs pursuing digital and adaptive learning, student coaching and advising, financial aid innovation, and employer pathways.

Prior to his work with the Gates Foundation, Palmer co-founded and grew three investor-backed technology and services companies and served as a turnaround leader for three others. He has demonstrated excellence in General Manager, President and CEO-level positions leading large, diverse teams.

Palmer brings twenty-five years of experience in small business and multi-partisan fluency to his political endeavors. As an education technology entrepreneur, executive, and investor, he offers rare levels of expertise. His strategic mindset, stakeholder insights, and ability to leverage deep connections with industry leaders around the globe has provided a mission-critical foundation to his future work in the White House.

Jason Michael Palmer holds a B.A. in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Virginia (1994) and earned his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School (1999). He is a proud resident of Baltimore, Maryland, and a devoted father.

