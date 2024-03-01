Jason Palmer's Democratic Presidential Campaign Gains Momentum in Colorado

COLORADO, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Democrat Jason Palmer, competing in the 2024 Colorado Democratic presidential primary, is experiencing a surge in momentum as he campaigns ahead of voting on March 5th. Palmer has recently gained national prominence by qualifying for the presidential ballot in sixteen U.S. states and territories, and being covered by outlets like POLITICO, BBC, AP News, MarketWatch, and Tavis Smiley on KBLA Talk Radio.

In groundbreaking news earlier this week, Palmer became the first candidate to release a talking AI-powered version of himself. At 52, Palmer stands out as one of the youngest Democratic candidates, offering a fresh perspective based on his experience as an entrepreneur and technology leader. His platform focuses on people-first conscious capitalism, modernizing our federal government, and reigniting the faith of young people and independents who have lost confidence in America's institutions.

Palmer has also gained ground as the only Democratic candidate on the ballot who has been strongly advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza since November, and also believes the United States should withhold additional military aid to Israel until a ceasefire is in effect. If Palmer had been President, America would not have vetoed the recent U.N. resolutions calling for a ceasefire.

Palmer also distances himself from the Biden Administration's immigration policies. He believes the administration needs to be fighting harder for a path to citizenship for Dreamers, and simultaneously implementing policies that prevent undocumented border-crossers from remaining in the United States for up to three years on parole.

Palmer has distinct positions on twenty-five issues that are important to Americans, including housing affordability, unions, and improving our education-to-workforce system.

Palmer has deep ties to Colorado and is a strong supporter of more federal funding for education and upskilling. In recent years, he invested in two transformational Colorado-based companies, Galvanize and PAIRIN. Galvanize was an early pioneer in the tech boot camp space, quickly becoming the leading provider of software engineering and data science programs. PAIRIN is a nationally recognized technology company that's revolutionizing the way workforce and education intersect to foster a seamless and rewarding career journey for students and professionals.

Speaking with multiple audiences and constituents in Colorado, Palmer has focused on local priorities like cost of living, crime and public safety, and housing affordability. His forward-thinking approach has captured the attention of voters across the political spectrum.

On the campaign trail, Palmer met with the leadership of the Denver Pipefitters Local 208, a union with a membership of 1,800, which is part of the United Association representing 363,000 plumbers, pipefitters, and tradesmen in the water industry nationally. He also spoke with the membership of House District 2 Democrats during their monthly meeting.

About Jason Palmer:

Jason Palmer is a Democratic Presidential candidate, entrepreneur, turnaround leader, and impact investor with strong fluency in technology and education. Prior to his Presidential run, he served in executive and leadership positions at Microsoft, Kaplan Education, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and leading impact investor New Markets Venture Partners. Palmer earned his MBA from Harvard Business School. He is a proud resident of Baltimore, Maryland, and a devoted father. Learn more at https://palmerforpresident.us.

