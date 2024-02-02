Jason Palmer's Democratic Presidential Campaign Gains Momentum in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Democrat Jason Palmer, competing in the 2024 Nevada presidential primary, is experiencing a surge in momentum as he campaigns across the state ahead of the February 6th election. Palmer has recently gained national prominence by qualifying for the presidential ballot in sixteen U.S. states and territories, as well as being covered by media outlets like POLITICO and the BBC, along with interviews in The US Sun and MarketWatch.

At 52 years old, Palmer stands out as among the youngest Democratic candidates on the Nevada ballot, offering a fresh perspective based on his experience as an entrepreneur and a businessman. His platform is based on people-first conscious capitalism, modernizing our federal government, and reigniting the faith of young people and independents who have lost confidence in America's institutions.

Palmer's campaign in Nevada has received consistently positive feedback from voters and local leaders eager to send a powerful message to Washington signaling their strong desire for meaningful change, execution expertise, and visionary leadership.

Speaking with multiple audiences and constituents across Nevada, Palmer has focused on local priorities like creating quality jobs, improving education, increasing housing affordability, revitalizing unions, and ensuring water rights. His forward-thinking approach has captured the attention of voters across the political spectrum.

Las Vegas local leader Brian Harris, founder of Independent Black Voters of Facebook, introduced Jason Palmer to one-hundred and fifty African-American movers and shakers at the Shepherd's Breakfast, a monthly event hosted by Wealthy Place Ministries. During the breakfast, which was focused on the intersection of faith and social justice, Harris said he invited Palmer to speak, "…because true democracy requires competition in the primaries, to create dialogue, to hear the people, and Palmer is doing that."

Similarly, Shenea Stiletto, a leader in Las Vegas' circus arts community who invited Palmer to appear on her podcast, enthused, "I so appreciate Jason Palmer's strong pro-union positions. Voting for a candidate who cares about workers' rights is important to me." Stiletto is a two-time World Champion acrobatic gymnast.

Beyond Las Vegas, Palmer also met with the Red Rock Democrats and the Rural Nevada Democratic Caucus, where he shared his vision for a progressive and inclusive America. According to Aaron Sims, chair of the Caucus, in a posting on Twitter, "The members were thrilled with your discourse."

Palmer also encouraged youth involvement in politics with student leaders of cybersecurity, political science, and environmental groups at the UNLV Involvement Fair, and held a Town Hall at a local favorite restaurant aimed at hearing the concerns of younger voters.

Later this week, Palmer will march alongside hospitality workers striking for higher pay and better benefits, demonstrating his solidarity with workers fighting for their rights. Palmer is also planning to attend this week's First Friday Event, celebrating art and culture while discussing policies to support the local business community.

About Jason Palmer:

Born on December 1, 1971, Jason M. Palmer is more than a seasoned executive; he's a trailblazer in shaping the future of both education and technology. With a remarkable leadership journey at Microsoft, Kaplan Education, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, he most recently served as general partner at leading impact investor New Markets Venture Partners.

Palmer's impact goes beyond boardrooms. He's been the driving force behind over a dozen successful businesses, a handful of which have been acquired by publicly traded companies. During his transformative three-year role as Deputy Director at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, his team funded breakthrough innovations across postsecondary education.

With twenty-five years of expertise, his role as an education technology entrepreneur and impact investor is more than a profession; it's a strategic mission. His global industry connections and visionary approach lay the groundwork for potential transformative work in the White House.

Hailing from Baltimore, Maryland, with a B.A. in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Virginia (1994) and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School (1999), Palmer isn't just an accomplished professional; he embodies a fusion of experience, innovation, and commitment that's poised to shape the future.

