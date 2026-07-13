Jason Person Promoted to President of Southern Auto Finance Company, LLC

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Auto Finance Company, LLC ("SAFCO"), the subprime auto lender with the power to see creditworthiness where others don't, today announced a leading provider of automotive finance solutions, today announced the promotion of Jason Person to President.

Jason Person brings extensive executive leadership experience in capital markets, treasury management, and operational execution. Throughout his tenure at SAFCO, he has demonstrated a disciplined and strategic approach to budgeting, forecasting, and execution, significantly strengthening the company's financial position and growth trajectory. As President, Jason will focus on continued strategic expansion, capital efficiency, operational excellence, and strengthening SAFCO's position as a leading lender in the automotive finance industry.

At SAFCO, Jason played a central role in the company's transition into capital markets and warehouse lending. He expanded SAFCO's asset-backed securities (ABS) platform, secured a new warehouse lending agreement with Deutsche Bank, and negotiated enhanced financing terms that generated substantial cost savings and increased covenant flexibility. He also developed the company's financial analysis function, improving operational visibility and driving performance enhancements across loan servicing and other key departments.

Jason previously served as Vice President and Treasurer at Regional Management Corp., leading liquidity management; overseeing covenant compliance across warehouse, ABL, and securitization facilities; restructured banking operations to reduce costs; and implemented an interest rate hedging strategy. Earlier, as Director of Treasury & Capital Markets at Global Lending Services, he led corporate finance operations, negotiated debt, and brought the company's first rated $150 million 144A securitization to market.

"Jason has consistently demonstrated exceptional financial leadership and strategic vision," said George Fussell, Chief Executive Officer of SAFCO. "His experience across capital markets, finance operations, and performance management uniquely equips him to lead SAFCO into its next phase of growth."

About SAFCO:

SAFCO is an industry-leading, sub-prime auto finance company with the power to see credit worthiness where others don't. We use sophisticated, deep machine learning integrated into our originations and decisioning process. It provides us with ultra-rich and realistic snapshots of the creditworthiness of applicants, revealing their full credit potential far beyond credit basics. We use these powerful insights to help auto dealerships around the country sell more and give more consumers with low or no credit the opportunity to finance a reliable vehicle and build their credit for a brighter financial future. To learn more about SAFCO, please visit www.gosafco.com.

Media Contact:

Jason Person

[email protected]

954.745.2503

SOURCE Southern Auto Finance Company, LLC