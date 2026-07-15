Jason Phillips Named to Inaugural 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100

Phillips Home Improvements founder and CEO recognized among the region's most accomplished C-suite leaders for vision, integrity and lasting impact

ALLEN, Texas, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Phillips, founder and CEO of Phillips Home Improvements, has been named a 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honoree, joining the inaugural class of 100 CEOs and C-level executives recognized for exceptional leadership, vision, passion and influence.

The Titan 100 program honors leaders from the public and private sectors who have built strong organizations while creating meaningful impact in their industries and communities. Honorees are selected through a competitive application process reviewed by an independent judging committee.

Jason Phillips, founder and CEO of Phillips Home Improvements, headquartered in Allen, Texas, has been named a 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honoree. The recognition celebrates his leadership, commitment to ethical business practices, and lasting impact on the home improvement industry, his team, and the North Texas community. Since founding the company in 1997, Phillips has remained focused on serving homeowners, developing people, and building a business grounded in integrity. Since its inception in 1997, Phillips Home Improvements has firmly established itself as the go-to choice for homeowners in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. As a premier Texas-based home improvement contractor, the company specializes in residential painting, roofing, gutters, siding and windows. Through decades of commitment and superior service, Phillips Home Improvements has garnered the trust of thousands of DFW homeowners, standing as a benchmark of quality and reliability in the region.

Phillips founded his company in 1997 with a commitment to do honest work, serve homeowners well and build a business where people could grow. What began as a painting company has developed into a full-service North Texas home improvement organization offering residential exterior and interior painting, roofing, gutters, siding, windows, doors, and garage floor coatings. Under Phillips' leadership, the company has built its reputation around ethical business practices, disciplined systems, team development and a mission of "Renewing Homes. Enriching Lives."

Beyond growing Phillips Home Improvements, Phillips has made leadership development a central part of his work. He is the founder of Contractor Freedom, a leadership development organization that equips contractors to build businesses that create greater freedom, purpose, and impact.

"Leadership is not about being recognized. Leadership is about taking responsibility for the people and communities entrusted to you," said Phillips. "This honor reflects the commitment of our entire team. Every day, they serve our homeowners, support one another and pursue excellence with integrity. I am humbled and grateful to be recognized alongside so many outstanding leaders across Dallas-Fort Worth."

The 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honorees and their companies collectively generate more than $53 billion in annual revenue and employ more than 163,000 people. Nearly half of the recognized companies exceed $60 million in annual revenue.

"The inaugural class of Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honorees represents more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation," said Jaime Zawmon, president of Titan CEO. "Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you."

About Jason Phillips

Jason Phillips is the founder, CEO and President of Phillips Home Improvements. Since founding the company in 1997, he has led its growth from a painting business into a multi-service home improvement company serving homeowners across Dallas-Fort Worth. Phillips is known for his focus on ethical leadership, team development, operational discipline and helping fellow contractors build businesses that support both professional success and a meaningful life.

About Phillips Home Improvements

Founded in 1997, Phillips Home Improvements is a Dallas-Fort Worth home improvement company specializing in interior and exterior painting, roofing, gutters, siding, windows, doors, and garage floor coatings. The company has served more than 45,000 North Texas homeowners and has become one of the region's most trusted home improvement companies. Phillips Home Improvements has earned recognition for its customer service, craftsmanship, growth, and ethical business practices, including an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and multiple BBB of North Central Texas Torch Awards for Ethics. Learn more at https://phillipshomeimprovements.com.

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program operating in 12 markets that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in each region. Honorees represent the public and private sectors and demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion and influence in their fields. Titans are recognized at an annual awards event, featured in the Titan 100 digital book and connected through year-round programming. Learn more at www.thetitan100.com.

Media Contact:

Olha Markova

(347) 345-9456

[email protected]

SOURCE Phillips Home Improvements