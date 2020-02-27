Jason Povio Named Senior Vice President of Operations at Eagle Telemedicine

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Telemedicine announced today that it has hired Jason Povio as Senior Vice President of Operations. Povio has a diverse background in systems engineering and healthcare, with nearly a decade of experience working in large integrated healthcare systems.

"We are pleased to welcome Jason to the Eagle family," said Talbot "Mac" McCormick, MD, president and CEO of Eagle Telemedicine. "With his valuable healthcare operations and systems engineering background, he brings a fresh perspective to our executive team as we begin our second decade of success. I am confident he will help us chart new courses of growth."

In his new role at Eagle Telemedicine, Povio has oversight over all aspects of the business, including operations, program development and management, credentialing as well as marketing and business development.

"It's an honor to be part of the team at Eagle Telemedicine," Povio said. "I look forward to continuing Eagle's impressive growth trajectory over the past several years, and to bringing a wider range of programs to the Eagle portfolio. As telemedicine gains widespread acceptance by the public and clinical healthcare teams, we have new opportunities to make telemedicine an increasingly integrated part of inpatient care."

Povio was Executive Director of Acute Medicine from 2017-2019, and Senior Advisor, Process Engineering and Applied Analytics, from 2014-2017 at a hospital system based in the Southeast. Prior to that, he served three years as Senior Performance Excellence Consultant with Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich.

He received his Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering and Master of Science in engineering management from the University of South Florida, along with several graduate certificates in quality and change management. He also holds a Lean Healthcare Certification and is a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt from the University of Michigan.

About ETM

Eagle Telemedicine provides technology-enabled care. Eagle Telemedicine was one of the first companies to emerge in the telemedicine physician service arena and is still pioneering the industry a decade later—designing, managing and operating telemedicine programs to acute care hospitals, microhospitals and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). Eagle's solutions help facilities offer specialized care to underserved communities, eliminate locum support costs, prevent burnout, manage coverage gaps, reduce unnecessary transfers, and increase patient census. Multiple specialties include Hospitalist Medicine, Stroke and Acute Neurology, Psychiatry, Critical Care, Cardiology, Infectious Disease and a range of other specialties in a wide variety of service models. Eagle is truly differentiated in the marketplace and focuses on delivering care through small pods of telemedicine providers that become long-term members of a hospital's medical staff family. For more information, visit www.eagletelemedicine.com.

Media Contact:

Jan Sisko

Carabiner Communications

jsisko@carabinercomms.com

O: (678) 461-7438

M: (678) 591-2022

SOURCE Eagle Telemedicine

Related Links

http://www.eagletelemedicine.com

