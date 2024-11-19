Jason Rushforth Joins Billtrust as Chief Revenue Officer

Accomplished Sales Executive Joins B2B Order-to-Cash

and Digital Payments Market Leader

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, has announced that Jason Rushforth has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

An accomplished sales executive and veteran in the technology sector, Jason will be responsible for Billtrust's global sales and go-to-market efforts. He will report to Chief Executive Officer Sunil Rajasekar as part of his executive leadership team.

Billtrust CRO Jason Rushforth

Rushforth joins Billtrust at a crucial time as finance leaders navigate economic challenges by adopting AI-powered accounts receivable automation and digital payment solutions. With the recent introduction of cutting-edge generative AI features, Billtrust enables finance professionals to make strategic decisions and elevate customer engagement like never before.

"Jason has demonstrated his expertise in driving growth and building high-performing teams globally, where he led initiatives that significantly increased revenue and strengthened team engagement," said Rajasekar. "Jason's customer-first focus aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering value and innovation to our clients."

"Joining Billtrust is an exciting opportunity, and I'm eager to work with the team to drive growth," said Rushforth. "I'm passionate about collaborating with our customers to help them succeed by leveraging Billtrust's unified accounts receivable platform to transform their organizations."

With over 25 years of proven B2B experience, Jason was most recently SVP and General Manager, Americas at SugarCRM, where he led teams across North and South America in initiatives to drive accelerated growth. His other revenue growth leadership positions include VP and GM at Infor and VP of Industry Solutions and Enterprise Sales at Oracle.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to get paid faster while controlling costs, accelerating cash flow and maximizing customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands move finance forward with AI-powered solutions to transition from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

Media Contact

Paul Accardo

[email protected]

SOURCE Billtrust