Jason Sargent Joins PunchListUSA as Vice President of Strategy and Special Operations

In Sargent, PunchListUSA gains a seasoned executive with over 20 years of progressive leadership experience in the real estate industry with a proven track record of launching consumer marketplace platforms, shaping the design and optimization of corporate operations, and driving revenue growth for publicly traded companies. Prior to joining PunchListUSA, Sargent was the Director of REO Services at Altisource Portfolio Solutions where he led Hubzu operations and successfully launched the Company's signature buyer and seller programs.

In addition to his extensive technology and operations experience, Sargent is a licensed auctioneer, a Certified Product Manager, and holds a BS in Economics from the University of Utah.

"The home services industry, specifically lifecycle management, is due for disruption," Sargent said. "I'm excited to join PunchListUSA. We have the tech, team, and vision to streamline and fundamentally transform the repair process for homeowners and real estate professionals nationwide."

"Throughout his career, Jason has built high performing teams and solutions to bring products to life," said PunchListUSA CEO and Co-Founder Min Alexander. "His experience in creating scaled real estate platforms and driving enterprise strategy will enable us to deliver high quality services to our institutional partners and continue accelerating our growth."

About PunchListUSA:

PunchListUSA is the first online real estate platform digitizing national home inspection data, repair estimates, and service orders to empower home buyers, sellers and real estate professionals with full lifecycle management tools and services to increase the value of their investments. Strong community partnerships with local vendors are a key focus for PunchListUSA's expansion strategy. The Company is committed to supporting the success of all stakeholders -- including 27,000+ users and 5,500+ trade partners -- through investments in technology, training, apprenticeships, and fair wages in the communities it serves.

PunchListUSA was founded in 2018 by Rich Estes, Jimmy Banyas and Tim Wolf, with a mission to provide peers in the real estate community with convenient, high-quality repair estimates and fulfillment services in Charleston, South Carolina. Since then, the Company has expanded into pre-list inspections, post-offer due diligence, automated repair estimates, and service order fulfillment for brokers, buyers, and sellers.

Today, under the leadership of CEO and Co-Founder Min Alexander, PunchListUSA is rapidly transforming into a product-led real estate marketplace, focused on driving growth through new industry partnerships, proprietary data applications and automation to create scale and quality. The Company is realizing accelerated growth, having added nine institutional clients to its extensive partnership roster in 2021 Q3. Investors include IDEA Fund Partners, VentureSouth and Meeting Street Capital.

