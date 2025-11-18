Jason Stanley Appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Cellula Robotics Ltd., Poised to Drive Global Scaling

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Cellula Robotics Ltd., a global leader in fuel cell–powered autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Stanley as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

This strategic appointment directly supports Cellula's anticipated phase of rapid global scaling as the company prepares for major system deliveries throughout 2026 and beyond. Stanley's proven track record of operational excellence and expertise in scaling technology companies aligns perfectly with Cellula's vision for growth and commercial maturation.

Stanley is an accomplished executive with over three decades of leadership experience across operations, engineering, and business development, boasting a distinguished track record in the subsea robotics sector. He has held senior roles guiding global organizations through growth, transformation, and innovation, including as Vice President and Co-Founder of Position Green's U.S. advisory business and as Managing Director of Tidewater Subsea.

Earlier in his career, Jason played a pivotal role in shaping the subsea robotics industry through leadership positions at Schilling Robotics and Perry Slingsby Systems, where he spearheaded global sales, next-generation ROV product development, and multi-million-dollar international service contracts. His career reflects a unique blend of technical depth and executive vision, consistently aligning cutting-edge technology with strategic business outcomes.

"Jason's appointment marks the next chapter in Cellula's journey—a chapter focused squarely on operational expansion and successful system delivery," said Neil Manning, CEO of Cellula Robotics Ltd. "His remarkable leadership skills and extensive experience in supporting the growth and transition of fast-paced companies like ours will make a significant impact. As we move toward fulfilling large-scale customer deliveries for our hydrogen and large-format battery solutions, Jason is the ideal candidate to support and manage this crucial global scaling effort."

"Cellula represents the forefront of innovation in subsea autonomy and energy solutions," said Stanley. "I'm excited to join a team that shares my passion for transforming how the world approaches underwater operations through sustainable, intelligent technologies. My focus will be on strengthening Cellula's operational infrastructure to meet the rising global demand for our hydrogen-powered AUV systems and ensure we deliver exceptional value and quality to every customer."

Cellula Robotics Ltd. is poised to build upon its strong foundation with a continued focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The company welcomes Stanley's extensive experience in the marine robotics market, which will further strengthen global operations. In his role, Stanley will continue to reside in the United States and collaborate closely with the expanding team at Cellula Robotics USA, Inc.

Cellula Robotics Ltd. is a Canadian, privately owned, world-leading marine technology company focused on revolutionizing underwater security, survey, and science through advanced, modular, long-range Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) systems and resident subsea sensing capabilities.

Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, with additional offices on the East Coast of Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, Cellula employs over 80 dedicated professionals.

The company's hydrogen fuel cell-powered long-range AUVs address evolving demands.

