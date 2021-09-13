Jason Stein Joins motormindz as President & Corporate Development Officer

DETROIT, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- motormindz, Inc., a global automotive venture consultancy, announced today that Jason Stein has been named President and Corporate Development Officer.

Stein will play an integral role in expanding the motormindz global footprint and launching its venture fund, which will identify and accelerate business solutions for a rapidly changing automotive industry. He joins a team of 120 executive-level, subject-matter experts across 32 countries who are focused on solving critical challenges for OEMs, suppliers, dealers and technology providers.

"Jason Stein brings a wealth of experience to the team and he will play an integral role in driving our own transformation, creating a 2.0 version of ourselves which will further our thought leadership and industry influence," said motormindz Founder and CEO Jeff Van Dongen. "Jason's arrival pushes that transformation into a higher gear, where he can leverage his international market expertise and high-level interaction with leading automotive companies to help motormindz continue to transform the industry."

Stein, a recognized business leader in the global automotive space, is currently the host of SiriusXM's "Cars & Culture with Jason Stein," which airs weekly on Business Radio, Channel 132, as well as on the Spotify, Apple, Pandora and Stitcher podcast platforms.

Said Stein: "I'm honored and excited to join a company that's built an incredible reputation in the marketplace less than a decade into its existence. The company's plans for growth are aggressive and motormindz is perfectly positioned for its next decade as a technology and solution accelerator to the industry."

Previously, Stein directed business operations for Automotive News, one of the world's largest business-to-business media organizations, and led three international Automotive News properties – including Europe, Canada and China.

Stein joined Automotive News as a Detroit-based reporter in October 2003 before transferring to Automotive News Europe's Munich, Germany, headquarters in 2005. Two years later, he was named publisher of Automotive News Europe, a responsibility that included the management of the news and commercial operations, covering 32 European countries. In 2009, Stein returned to Detroit to oversee the editorial operations of Automotive News. In 2012 he added the responsibility of associate publisher, then publisher in 2013 until September 2021.

About motormindz:

motormindz is the industry's premier automotive venture consultancy serving OEMs, technology providers, mobility and automotive retail. A global network of automotive executives and technologists assembled in a model that delivers unique operational leverage and strategic access to scale new, and emerging, technologies into proven solutions. For more information, please visit www.motormindz.com.

