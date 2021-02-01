Jason Stokes Joins SkyWater as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWater Technology, the trusted technology realization partner, today announced that Jason Stokes has been appointed as chief legal officer and general counsel. Mr. Stokes brings over 20 years of corporate law, governance, transactional and compliance expertise, and will focus on leading SkyWater's legal and compliance function.

"We're excited to have Jason join our team. As we continue to grow and scale SkyWater as the only U.S.-owned and operated semiconductor foundry, it is critical that we continue to mature our legal and compliance competencies," said Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater president and chief executive officer. His broad experience will be an immediate asset to SkyWater and its Board and leadership team as we aggressively continue to pursue our strategies to bring new technologies and services to market. We are honored to employ veterans in a variety of positions and Jason's background will lend itself well to SkyWater as 'America's trusted foundry.'"

Mr. Stokes began his career as an active duty U.S. Navy officer with the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, negotiating and managing all aspects of shipbuilding contracts for the Navy's nuclear-powered fleet. He launched his legal career as an attorney at Lindquist & Vennum (n/k/a Ballard Spahr), a prestigious Minneapolis-based law firm, and has served in a variety of in-house positions for many years as a corporate generalist with expertise across the legal and compliance spectrum. Most recently, Mr. Stokes was vice president, corporate law and chief compliance officer at Pentair plc, a $3B global diversified industrial manufacturer, where he spent several years leading global legal and compliance operations. His education includes a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame and a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center.

Stokes stated, "SkyWater is a great company dedicated to domestic sourcing of semiconductor manufacturing solutions and this is an exciting time to join the team as the company is poised to achieve its ambitious growth goals. I look forward to this exceptional opportunity and believe my leadership experience in complex enterprises and high-growth environments will be a valuable asset to the company's long-term success."

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater is the only U.S.-owned and U.S.-based pure play semiconductor foundry and is a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier, specializing in custom technology development services and volume manufacturing for integrated circuits and micro devices. Through its Technology Foundry model, SkyWater's world-class operations and unique processing capabilities enable mixed-signal CMOS, power, rad-hard and ROIC solutions. SkyWater's Advanced Technology Services empower development of superconducting and 3D ICs, along with carbon nanotube, photonic and MEMS devices. The company serves customers in growing markets such as aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, please visit: www.skywatertechnology.com/.

