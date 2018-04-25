Jason Thomas Crocker Photography Moves Headquarters to New York City

NEW YORK, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning photographer, Jason Thomas Crocker, has made the leap to being in NYC full time by moving the Jason Thomas Crocker Photography headquarters from Cleveland, Ohio to New York City. The global photographer has shot weddings all around the world including France, Maui, Bainbridge Island, Cleveland, Denver, and Chicago and is ready to light up New York City.

Jason Thomas Crocker Photography

Jason Thomas Crocker believes in creating an experience for his clients and making their wedding day special and a day they can look back on for the rest of their lives through photos. Jason walks clients through the entire process from engagement sessions to what to expect on your actual wedding day. Throughout the whole experience, Jason put the emphasis on clients and how they would like everything. From the exchange of heartfelt wedding vows to breaking it down on the dance floor, Jason captures every timeless moment that makes the client's wedding day special.

While working out of Cleveland, Jason built up his New York City wedding portfolio and has become a go-to in the area for the best wedding portraits. Having shot over 200 couples on their special day, many in NYC, Jason made the decision to make the big move to be more accessible to his NYC clientele. Jason truly blends his eye for epic compositions with his photojournalistic style of photography to capture the true essence of who you are as a newly married couple.

"I have so many couples reaching out to me from NYC, it just made sense to make the move," says Jason. "NYC is a pinnacle for weddings and I have found myself being called to shoot weddings there more and more."

About Jason Thomas Crocker Photography

Jason Crocker is a New York City Wedding Photographer who loves capturing candid wedding day photos as much as traveling around the globe to photograph destination weddings.

Along with his award-winning photography, he has also built his wedding photography process to infuse more fun and less stress into your wedding day. Leave the photography planning, organizing, and wrangling of aunts and uncles to him so you can relax and enjoy the celebration.

