JASON UNIVERSE DEBUTS FIRST-EVER MERCHANDISE FOR FANS AT SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON 2024

Jason Universe Debuts Collectible Merchandise for Fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Post this

Jason Universe was launched to usher in a new era of expansion in the Friday the 13th saga. Fans can look forward to new entertainment, games, immersive experiences, merchandise and more featuring the iconic hockey-mask-wearing villain. The company is currently working with Victor Miller, Marc Toberoff and additional partners on new projects to be announced in the coming months.

For the latest news and information on upcoming launches, fans can follow @JasonUniverse13 on social media and visit JasonUniverse.com .

ABOUT HORROR, INC.

Horror, Inc., the original owners of the Friday the 13th film franchise, launched Jason Universe in 2024 to usher in an era of expansion in the Friday the 13th saga and give fans new entertainment, games, experiences, merchandise and more. The company is currently working with Victor Miller, Marc Toberoff and additional partners on new projects to be announced in the coming months. Friday the 13th premiered in theaters May 9, 1980, and spawned 11 more sequel, crossover and reboot movies plus a television series, games, comics, collectibles, apparel and more over the next four decades. As Jason became a household name, Friday the 13th grew to be one of the most prolific and successful horror franchises of all time.

SOURCE Horror, Inc.