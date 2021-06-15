Jason W. Burnett is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SEATTLE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason W. Burnett is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for his years of outstanding service in Probate and Trust Litigation.

In his current capacity at Reed Longyear Malnati Corwin & Burnett, Mr. Burnett works tirelessly to help clients apply effective strategies from beginning to end. He brings 21 years of experience in creative problem solving and real-world analysis to identify and maximize cost-effective and favorable solutions.

Mr. Burnett's work is focused on litigation matters, with an emphasis on real estate, probate, trust, and will litigation. He counsels clients on pre-litigation strategies, dispute resolution, and identifying critical issues as they analyze the risk of alternative courses of action. He has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to win trial verdicts of large sums of money for his clients. Mr. Burnett has also represented clients in personal representative and estate claims, winning arbitration decisions of zero dollars against his clients.

He graduated from the University of Washington in 1995 and earned his Juris Doctor from Seattle University in 2000. Mr. Burnett clerked for the Honorable Elaine Houghton on the Division II Court of Appeals and the Honorable Charles W. Johnson on the Washington Supreme Court. He provided speaking engagements at the Annual Probate Administration (2015-2017).

He has been honored as a Washington Super Lawyer (2016-2020). Mr. Burnett is an editor of the Washington Bar Association and the Real Property Probate and Trust Section newsletter. He also brings his expertise to the Washington State Real Property Desk Book Series as a member of their editorial board.

