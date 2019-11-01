Jason Wu x Deborah Lippmann Launch Limited-Edition Scented Gift Set

A custom color designed by Jason Wu himself, Jasmine Kiss, is a nude shade with a touch of blush. Complementing the key notes of his original scent, this polish is a true reflection of Jason Wu's namesake label -depicting the elegance and simplicity of the modern woman.

Jason Wu x Deborah Lippmann's limited-edition gift set is the ideal Holiday gift for the scent obsessed.

GIFT SET INCLUDES:

Jason Wu Eau de Parfum Spray, 0.5-oz.

Deborah Lippmann Jasmine Kiss Scented Nail Polish, 0.5-oz.

Price: $25

Now Available Exclusively at Macy's & Macys.com

ABOUT JASON WU

Jason Wu is a leading New York-based fashion designer. Through merging classic American sportswear elements with a refined couture sensibility, he has created an internationally recognized brand in just 10 years. Since debuting his Ready-to-Wear collection in 2007, Jason has been dedicated to making clothes that are beautifully crafted from the inside out. With a focus on exquisite quality and traditional craftsmanship, much of Wu's collection is manufactured in New York using custom developed fabrics from the finest mills in France and Italy.

Wu's designs have been worn by First Lady Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Reese Witherspoon, Julianne Moore, Diane Kruger and Kerry Washington, among others. He has received numerous awards, including the Swarovski Award for Womenswear at the CFDA Awards in 2010, the Fashion Star Award at The Fashion Group International Night of Stars 2015, and the 2016 International Designer of the Year at the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards. He also served as artistic director of Hugo Boss womenswear, Ready-to-Wear and Accessories for five years.

ABOUT PARLUX FRAGRANCES, Ltd.

Parlux LTD, a leading global beauty company, designs, manufactures, markets and distributes prestige fragrances and related products since 1987. It is ranked among the Top 100 Cosmetic and Fragrance companies globally and holds the licenses for notable fragrance brands including: Tommy Bahama, Vince Camuto, Pierre Cardin, Kenneth Cole, Paris Hilton, Sofia Vergara and Jason Wu, among others.

Parlux Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Perfumania Holdings Inc., an independent national, vertically integrated wholesale distributor and specialty retailer of fragrances and related products.

SOURCE Parlux Fragrances Ltd.