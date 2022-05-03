Jason Yen joins EY Americas International Tax and Transaction Services team

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Jason Yen has joined the EY US Tax practice as a principal on the International Tax and Transaction Services (ITTS) team.

Prior to EY US, Yen was Associate International Tax Counsel in the Treasury Department's Office of Tax Policy. During his tenure, Yen participated in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) work on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) and Pillar Two, the US response to EU state aid cases, the development of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) in 2017, and the Build Back Better Act in 2021.

"Jason's insights will be invaluable to the Americas Tax Services teams and their clients," said Marna Ricker, EY Americas Vice Chair of Tax Services. "His in-depth tax knowledge will help us serve EY clients in this dynamic global environment."

Notably, Yen spearheaded several rounds of guidance with respect to foreign tax credits. He also oversaw guidance implementing the global intangible low-taxed income (GILTI), foreign-derived intangible income (FDII) and anti-hybrid rules under the TCJA while leading the Treasury's technical negotiations on the OECD Pillar Two Model Rules and Commentary.

"Joining the world-class team at EY US is a great opportunity," Yen said. "Having spent the last seven years of my career working on tax reform and serving as a representative to the OECD, I'm excited to support EY clients in the fast-changing international tax landscape."

Yen has a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (BSE) from Princeton University. He focused on international tax matters at a law firm prior to his time at the Treasury Department.

