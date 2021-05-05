Jason's Deli looks to hire 500+ employees at National Hiring Day event

BEAUMONT, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason's Deli is seeking to fill more than 500 positions at its National Hiring Day event on May 19. The company has opportunities for a variety of positions including delivery driver, front of house, back of house, shift supervisor and assistant manager. The event will take place all day during business hours at all of the company's 250 locations across 28 states.

Qualified candidates can be offered jobs on the spot contingent upon pre-screening requirements. Interested candidates are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume, though it is not required.

"We're looking for people who want more than just a job," said Jason's Deli President/COO Ragan Edgerly. "Jason's Deli is growing, and we have a lot of opportunities for people who want to grow with us."

Family owned since 1976, Jason's Deli works hard to ensure that employees are rewarded with advancement, recognition and quality of life. The company offers a self-paced Career Path that provides the tools to advance all the way up to Managing Partner of a deli. Edgerly himself exemplifies the company's belief of promoting from within - he started as a dishwasher at the company 41 years ago. Through the Career Path, Jason's has had employees go from their first day to Managing Partner of their own deli in as little as 15 months.

"I have always wanted to take on a leadership role and Jason's was there putting the opportunity in front of me. You have the ability to take yourself as far as you want and at your own pace," said Monica Geer, who started with the company in 2012 as a delivery driver and is now a Managing Partner.

Jason's Deli employees can take advantage of paid vacation, health insurance and several other types of insurance options, a 401(k) retirement savings plan, educational financial assistance, employee discount benefits and more.

A complete list of opportunities and an online application can be found at jasonsdeli.com/careers.

About Jason's Deli

A family-owned deli restaurant chain, Jason's Deli was founded in Beaumont, Texas, in 1976 by Joe Tortorice Jr. and now has 250 locations in 28 states. In 2005, Jason's Deli was the first major restaurant concept to ban artificial trans fats in the U.S. and later became the first to eliminate high-fructose corn syrup. At Jason's Deli, whether you want gluten-sensitive menu items or vegetarian options, healthy kids' meals, or if you would like to build your own salad at their famous salad bar, you will be delighted by the bigger choices of better food, from healthy to indulgent. For more information, please visit jasonsdeli.com .

