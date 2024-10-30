Jasper Accelerates Enterprise Strategy Following Record Growth, Introduces New Purpose-Built Products for Marketers

Company doubles year-over-year enterprise revenue growth, expanding to 850+ enterprise customers and launching new Marketing Workflow Automation capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper, the world's leading AI marketing platform, today announced a major evolution in its AI offerings, driven by rapid market growth among enterprises. The new purpose-built AI solutions represent a broader expansion of Jasper's product suite to meet the specific needs of marketing teams.

Jasper has seen a surge in demand for its AI-powered marketing solutions, with enterprise revenue doubling year over year, and 10 consecutive quarters of the sales team beating quota. Now trusted by nearly 20% of the Fortune 500 – including Prudential, Ulta Beauty, and Wayfair – Jasper has quickly become the world's largest marketing AI community at 125,000 strong, including more than 850 enterprise customers.

Jasper's recent growth surge is due largely to the fact that Enterprise marketing organizations are not seeing success with horizontal AI solutions, and instead are proactively seeking out AI technology that is purpose-built for marketing-specific needs – with marketing knowledge baked into the model, multimodal capabilities, and the ability to integrate into marketing systems and processes.

"Jasper enables us to customize AI usage to our specific needs, giving our team a competitive advantage," said David Hoebbel, Director of Research at Cushman & Wakefield. "This augments the capabilities of our marketing, communication, and research experts across the globe."

New Product Innovations Accelerate Marketing AI Adoption & Success

To further support the growth of its enterprise customers, Jasper has expanded its product suite to include the new AI App Library, a directory of more than 80 purpose-built Marketing AI applications that accelerate AI adoption and time to value for every marketer, across every marketing role. This library, along with Jasper Custom Apps, allow enterprises to create and access bespoke AI solutions that address their unique challenges. For example, a digital marketer can build an entire paid digital advertising campaign across multiple channels with Jasper's Ad Campaign App; a brand marketer can ensure creative assets are on brand with optimized copy and images using the Print Ads App; and an SEO marketer can analyze keywords and build a content strategy and calendar using the Keyword App.

In addition, its new Marketing Workflow Automation technology represents a powerful way to harness the company's advanced capabilities to transform marketing processes. Jasper Workflow Automation enables enterprise customers to seamlessly build AI-powered workflows, significantly enhancing productivity and efficiency. By leveraging data and application integrations, customers are able to automate end-to-end processes within the marketing technology systems where they already work.

As a powerful example, Jasper's own marketing team is using Jasper-powered Workflow Automation to reimagine account-based marketing, personalizing content at scale and driving engagement among top accounts. By integrating company CRM data into Jasper and augmenting that with data Jasper scraped from target company websites, Jasper was able to help the marketing team hone their audience and account focus; then write a series of three, personalized emails each for 2,000 priority accounts (6,000 emails total); edit thousands of account-specific images; and push all of the text and image content to Hubspot in order to automate the campaign distribution. This end-to-end process was entirely executed by a single marketing manager, within a matter of minutes. The results have been staggering with Jasper having already achieved a 20x ROI as a result of this campaign, in addition to an 11x increase in email click-through rate and a 4x increase in email response rate.

These new feature releases, built on Jasper's robust platform, collectively reinforce Jasper's position as the only AI that is purpose-built for enterprise marketers, offering deep understanding of the need for targeted solutions for each role while providing the flexibility to integrate with existing tech stacks.

"In the last year, we've focused on creating a platform that truly serves enterprise marketing teams, and the results speak for themselves," said Timothy Young, CEO of Jasper. "Our growth shows that we're meeting a real need, and we are just getting started. The new platform capabilities we are introducing are a direct response to what we are hearing from the marketing teams using our products. As we continue to invest in our platform and our team, we are demonstrating that we deeply understand the pain points of each marketer and have a solution to solve them - while positively impacting our own business outcomes."

About Jasper

Founded in 2021, Jasper is a global Enterprise AI marketing company with offices in the US, Australia and France. Jasper's platform enables the world's most innovative companies to reimagine their end-to-end marketing workflows, driving increased brand consistency, efficiency and personalization at scale. Jasper has been recognized as "one of America's fastest-growing private companies" by Inc. 5000. Customers include WalkMe, VMware, iHeartMedia, Harper Collins, Cushman Wakefield and more. Learn more at jasper.ai.

