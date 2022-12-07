Jasper Achieves Unprecedented Growth in 2022 with ~100,000 Customers and Over 100% Increase in ARR

Jasper also announces acquisition of Outwrite and industry's first annual Generative AI Conference, Gen AI, as it looks ahead to 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper, an AI Content Platform, has welcomed close to 100,000 paying customers in 2 years, closing out 2022 with over 100% increase in ARR.

Founded in January 2020, Jasper was early in recognizing the potential of generative AI for marketing and sales use cases. Its growth trajectory in the two years has been record-setting for early software as a service company in both ARR and paying customer count. In October of this year, that growth was underscored by the announcement of a Series A funding round of $125 million at a $1.5 billion valuation.

"We're thrilled to end our second year with more than 100% YOY growth, but we're even more motivated by what's ahead," said Dave Rogenmoser, CEO of Jasper. "As we've told our customers, we've used the funding from our Series A to deeply invest in product development, building new features for teams and growing companies. In the first half of 2023, you'll start to see some results of this investment roll out. We were early in spotting the opportunity generative AI created for marketing and sales teams; our goal is to keep pioneering that space alongside our customers, innovating each year to make Jasper and AI for businesses better."

Earlier this year, Jasper expanded its product line to include Jasper Art, text-to-image generation, and a browser extension to activate Jasper across websites and content platforms. The company has also announced the acquisition of an Australian-based AI company, Outwrite , a browser and platform extension with more than a million users worldwide.

Whereas Jasper helps users create original content, Outwrite focuses on improving the grammar, style and structure of a user's writing. It works across browsers and can even be brought up on platforms like Google Docs and Microsoft Word. This acquisition accelerates Jasper's vision to bring generative AI assistance to creators wherever they work.

"Outwrite shares the belief that generative AI is the future of content creation, and Jasper is the leader in the space," said Nick Hough, CEO of Outwrite. "We've seen a great deal of traction for our grammar focused extension and believe our partnership with Jasper will allow us to bring that to a global audience."

Jasper is also set to host the industry's first user conference, Gen AI, on February 14th 2023. The conference speakers include top minds in Generative AI including Nat Friedman, former CEO of Github, Tom Mason, CTO of Stability, and Thomas Laffont, Co-Founder, Coatue and more.

Stay tuned to jasper.ai - registration for Gen AI Conference to open soon.

ABOUT JASPER

Founded in 2021, Jasper is an AI Content Platform that enables individuals and teams to leverage AI to scale their content strategies. With Jasper, anyone from individual freelancers to creators at enterprise companies can break through writer's block, repackage what they've written, create original images, and adapt their content to different formats and languages. Jasper, has been recognized as "one of America's fastest-growing private companies" by Inc. 5000.

Media Contact

Samantha Rubenstein

[email protected]

(650) 200-6110

SOURCE Jasper