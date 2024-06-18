Jasper AI Appoints Loreal Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer

The company hires former Stripe, Salesforce executive as its first CMO hire during a time of expansive enterprise growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper , the world's leading AI marketing platform, today announced the appointment of Loreal Lynch as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Lynch brings extensive experience in launching category-defining technologies, transforming go-to-market strategies, and accelerating enterprise growth. She has a distinguished 20-year career in B2B marketing, having held executive roles at Stripe, Tableau, and Salesforce.

Loreal's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Jasper as the company doubles down on enterprise growth and expands its market-leading platform to new buyers and industries. Earlier this year, Jasper acquired AI-powered image editing platform, Clipdrop, and was named among Fast Company's Most Innovative AI Companies of 2024. Jasper's enterprise customer segment is growing rapidly, with a growing number of enterprise marketing teams – including Wayfair, Harper Collins, Cushman Wakefield, and WalkMe – leveraging Jasper to drive increased brand consistency, efficiency and personalization at scale. Loreal will be instrumental in helping organizations realize the true potential of AI for enterprise marketing leaders.

"Loreal shares my vision of redefining what great marketing looks like with generative AI," said Timothy Young, Chief Executive Officer, Jasper. "Jasper is empowering marketers to build differentiated brands and deliver impactful programs, doubling their return on investment without doubling team size. Loreal's expertise in scaling innovative, transformative technologies makes her a perfect fit for Jasper's next growth phase."

"Generative AI has the potential to completely transform the way marketers work, but first, we need intuitive software applications to remove the barriers to entry and facilitate meaningful AI adoption," said Loreal. "Jasper has successfully introduced the industry's first purpose-built marketing AI platform, driving results for marketing teams at an unparalleled scale across more than 100,000 organizations. I'm eager to dive in with our team and our customers to continue reimagining what great marketing can look like with the power of AI."

Loreal most recently served as the Global Head of Campaigns at Stripe, where she led the demand, brand, and product marketing functions. During her tenure at Stripe, the company's enterprise segment experienced rapid growth, with over 100 companies processing more than $1 billion payments volume per year. At Salesforce, she led marketing for the high-growth Einstein Analytics business and played a pivotal role in bringing Tableau to market as part of the Salesforce Customer 360. She subsequently served as Tableau's Global Head of Product Marketing. Loreal's experience will be critical in defining the next phase of Jasper's go-to-market strategy and customer roadmap.

About Jasper

Founded in 2021, Jasper is a global Enterprise AI marketing company with offices in the US, Australia and France. Jasper's platform enables the world's most innovative companies to reimagine their end-to-end marketing workflows, driving increased brand consistency, efficiency and personalization at scale. Jasper has been recognized as "one of America's fastest-growing private companies" by Inc. 5000 and was one of the fastest companies to reach 100M+ users. Customers include WalkMe, VMware, iHeartMedia, Harper Collins, Cushman Wakefield and more. Learn more at jasper.ai.

