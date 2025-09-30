Jasper and Braze Partner to Transform Customer Engagement Workflows with AI-Powered Content

New integration enables teams to deliver more relevant, personalized, and engaging campaigns faster within existing Braze workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper , the world's leading AI content automation platform, today announced a strategic integration with Braze , the leading customer engagement platform, that reimagines how enterprise marketing teams create, personalize, and deliver campaigns. The integration brings Jasper's deep audience context and on-brand content generation capabilities into Braze, giving marketers a seamless workflow that accelerates campaign execution, deepens personalization, and ensures every message stays consistent with brand standards.

Enterprise marketers today are expected to do more than ever: scale globally, deliver hyper-personalized experiences, move faster, and drive revenue impact. But content is scattered across tools and systems, requiring manual workflows that slow campaign execution and make scaling and personalization nearly impossible. Jasper and Braze are addressing this challenge together by uniting Jasper's AI-powered content engine with Braze's real-time orchestration engine—enabling campaigns that are faster, more resonant, and always on-brand. With templates pre-configured with logic for real-time personalization, teams can move from concept to launch in minutes instead of weeks while maintaining the quality, compliance, and consistency modern enterprises require.

With this integration, customers can:

Accelerate campaign creation by eliminating manual rework and reducing timelines from weeks to minutes.

Protect brand equity with Jasper IQ's deep marketing context, guardrails, and intelligence applied automatically to every message.

Scale with confidence by personalizing at scale, localizing across regions and languages, and embedding compliance directly into Braze workflows.

"Today's marketing workflows are clunky and inefficient, making it nearly impossible to deliver the quality, speed, and scale required to run effective campaigns," said Loreal Lynch, CMO of Jasper. "Our singular focus is on helping marketers scale AI-powered content pipelines, and that means embedding Jasper into the flow of their work. By partnering with Braze, we're delivering a powerful, integrated solution that allows marketers to create more personalized, timely, and meaningful content that drives better engagement and experiences."

Lynch is speaking at the Braze annual customer engagement conference, Forge, in Las Vegas today, September 30 on a panel titled, "Overcoming Marketing's AI Skills Gap." In addition to highlighting Jasper's new partnership with Braze, Lynch will discuss how the rise of modern AI has created a new era of customer engagement and explore the gap between where marketers are today with AI and where they need to be to stay competitive in a fast-changing market.

This integration also builds on Jasper's recent launch of its MCP Server , an open standard that embeds marketing context and brand intelligence into every AI workflow across the enterprise. To learn more about Jasper's integration with Braze, visit here .

About Jasper

Jasper is the world's leading AI content automation platform for marketing, purpose-built to help teams accelerate content production, maintain brand consistency, and scale campaigns across channels. By combining deep brand context, workflow automation, and multi-channel scalability in one solution, Jasper transforms how marketing teams work—powering high-performing content at scale across campaign planning, personalization, localization, and compliance.

Jasper is trusted by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Prudential, Cushman & Wakefield, Wayfair, and nearly 20% of the Fortune 500. Founded in 2021, Jasper has team members across the U.S., Australia, and France.

To learn more about Jasper, visit www.jasper.ai.

SOURCE Jasper AI, INC.