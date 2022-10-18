Jasper Announces $125M Series A Funding Round, Bringing Total Valuation to $1.5B and Launches New Browser Extension

Jasper accelerates their mission to bring generative AI to creators and teams, anywhere they work.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper, an AI Content Platform, today announced it has raised a $125 million Series A funding round at a $1.5 billion valuation. The round is led by global software investor Insight Partners and joined by other leading firms including Coatue , Bessemer Venture Partners , IVP , Foundation Capital , Founders Circle Capita l, HubSpot Ventures and more. The funding will be used to further invest in the product, improve the customer experience, and bring Jasper to all the platforms creators use. The funding follows on the heels of the addition of Jasper Art, text-to-image generation functionality. The company's newest innovation is a browser extension that allows Jasper to power every textbox on virtually any site.

Jasper Anywhere

Jasper makes generative artificial intelligence accessible to businesses and individual creators alike, enabling them to break through writer's block, create original art, and repackage content for format, language, and tone. The reach and use cases of Jasper are wide and span from individual creatives to large teams at content forward companies. Jasper has been used to help enterprises scale their content strategies, write and illustrate children's books, help non-native speakers communicate their ideas more effectively, and enable people to develop daily writing habits.

Jasper's new browser extension, released for Chrome, enables users to take generative

AI with them across the full range of websites and content platforms they use. With the extension, content creators who find themselves stuck can call up Jasper with a single click or keystroke and get contextual recommendations for original content whenever writer's block strikes. The extension can be found at Jasper.ai and works across Google Docs, Gmail, Notion, HubSpot, Shopify, social media platforms, content management systems and many more content destinations.

Hypergrowth and Vision

"Generative AI represents a major breakthrough in creative potential, but it's still inaccessible and intimidating to many," says Chief Executive Officer Dave Rogenmoser. "Jasper is working to bring AI to the masses and teach people how to leverage it responsibly so that businesses and individuals can better convey their ideas. We're grateful to our investors for believing in that potential as firmly as we do."

"It's not often that you see a shift as significant as generative AI, and Jasper is positioned to be a platform to transform the way businesses develop content and convey ideas. The company has built an enormous community around AI in such a short time, and we see new use cases shared every day, including in the enterprise," says Jeff Horing, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Insight Partners. "We look forward to partnering with the Jasper team as they continue to grow and expand on their vision."

Jasper has been on a remarkable growth trajectory since its launch in January of 2021 and now supports more than 70,000 paying subscribers ranging from individual creatives to teams at large enterprises.

"AI's move into the mainstream is one of the most thrilling trends in technology in decades and represents a fundamental architecture shift in computing," said Thomas Laffont, Co-Founder of Coatue. "From the moment we met with the Jasper team, we knew these were standout founders with a big idea. The company is unlocking unimaginable possibilities for creators and businesses as they develop content through generative AI."

For more information about Jasper, visit www.jasper.ai . This press release was written using Jasper, an AI Content Platform that allows creators to harness the power of generative AI anywhere they work.

