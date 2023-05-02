Jasper Announces Jasper Brand Voice, Giving Businesses the Power to Create On-brand Content at Scale

Jasper Brand Voice enables businesses to train AI on their company and generate AI-assisted content that reflects their company's facts, styles, and brand.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper , a generative AI platform, today announced the launch of Jasper Brand Voice, a new product offering designed to make generative AI outputs less generic and more aligned with a brand's identity.

Businesses today face impossibly high content demands. AI writing tools help, but outputs often lack authenticity and alignment with the company's brand. Jasper Brand Voice enables users to build a memory bank that securely and automatically infuses their AI model with company and product facts, brand tones and style guidelines specific to their company. So when a marketing team uses AI to help develop a 200-asset product launch, each piece can be aligned, on-message and on-brand.

"Today AI assistance is available to all, but personalized to none," said Shane Orlick, President of Jasper. "We have a deep respect for the power of a company's brand, and credit it for much of our own success. We see Jasper Brand Voice as a critical part of how brands can scale their content strategies without losing what makes them unique."

Jasper's AI Engine is unique in that it can pull from a variety of different models – from OpenAI's to Cohere's to Anthropic's – choosing the right model for the job and increasing reliability. From there, Jasper's engine enriches the AI with the context an individual business has provided on its company, products and brand guidelines. This is done securely, without passing that information through to the third-party language models, so your information is never used to train common models.

Jasper Brand Voice will be available to all paying Jasper customers on May 2nd. Sign up here for access or request a demo to speak with a Jasper representative.

