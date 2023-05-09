Jasper Announces Partnership with Google Cloud, Providing Millions of Businesses a Personalized Experience Anywhere They Create

The partnership further emphasizes Jasper's mission to provide secured and accessible, on-brand content.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper, an artificial intelligence (AI) content platform today announced a deepening partnership with Google Cloud. The partnership makes Jasper available to millions within the Google Cloud Marketplace, adds yet another foundation model to Jasper's AI Engine with Google's Vertex AI, and introduces new functionality to Jasper Everywhere. This partnership enables Jasper to deliver on its vision to enable businesses with personalized AI assistance, accessible anywhere they create.

Jasper's inclusion in the Google Cloud Marketplace allows Google customers to purchase Jasper licenses directly from the marketplace, streamlining the buying process, consolidating billing and meeting customers where they are to reduce friction in adopting Jasper's generative AI technology.

The integration of Google's Vertex AI foundation models will further enhance the functionality of Jasper's AI Engine, which automatically selects the best models for each user query, layers in recent sources from Google, and applies the company's brand style, tone, and key facts and optimizes them to fit the customer's brand voice, resulting in content that is unique to their business.

Jasper plans to bring new integrations to the broader Google Workspace and Chrome user communities with Jasper Everywhere. Already available as a Chrome Extension , Jasper Everywhere enables Google Chrome users to have generative AI writing created by Jasper at their fingertips in any text box, wherever they write in the web browser. Soon, Jasper Everywhere will be available as a Google Docs and Google Sheets add-on, allowing shared customers to bring the power of on-brand generative AI into their suite of Google Workspace tools.

"Google Cloud generative AI, and innovations from our ecosystem of partners, can transform many of the common tasks people perform every day at work," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate VP, Global Partner Ecosystem & Channels at Google Cloud. "Vertex AI's foundation models and Google Cloud's infrastructure will enable Jasper's patented AI engine to drive deeper personalization and on-brand AI writing assistance to our shared customers worldwide."

Jasper's continued partnership with Google furthers its commitment to making the creation of on-brand content more accessible for businesses everywhere, backed by powerful generative AI technologies enabled through Google's secure cloud platform.

For more information about Jasper, visit www.jasper.ai . This press release was written using Jasper, an AI Content Platform that allows creators to harness the power of generative AI anywhere they work.

ABOUT JASPER

Founded in 2021, Jasper is a generative AI platform that enables individuals and teams to leverage AI to scale their content strategies. More than 100,000 customers use Jasper to break through writer's block, repackage what they've written, create original images and adapt their content to different formats and languages. Jasper has been recognized as "one of America's fastest-growing private companies" by Inc. 5000.

