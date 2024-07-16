Jasper Appoints Melody Meckfessel as Chief Technology Officer

Former Google executive will help lead innovation during a time of expansive enterprise growth for the company

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper , the world's leading AI marketing platform, today announced the appointment of Melody Meckfessel as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Meckfessel brings an impressive background of deep technical expertise, customer-focus, and seasoned leadership. As CTO, she will shape the company's technical vision, incorporating industry trends and evolving customer needs to deliver against an impactful roadmap.

Melody spent over a decade at Google as VP of Engineering, where she led engineering teams in Core Infrastructure, Search, DevOps for Google and Google Cloud Platform. She most recently co-founded and was CEO of Observable, a data visualization platform helping teams better understand their businesses through data, and successfully scaled the company to its first enterprise customers.

Melody's appointment marks a significant milestone for Jasper as the company expands its platform capabilities, reinforcing the company's commitment to empowering enterprise teams with cutting-edge AI technology. Earlier this year, Jasper introduced enhanced governance and security features, as well as an industry-leading image editing model that transforms business processes for enterprise organizations, and is already powering new Figma AI features.

"Melody shares my vision of transforming how marketing teams connect with their customers," said Timothy Young, Jasper's Chief Executive Officer. "Her experience building disruptive technology and scaling global platforms make her the perfect fit for Jasper's next phase of growth. Melody will not only own our technical vision, but will also be a vital voice in the industry, helping us accelerate product delivery and customer success."

"I am honored to join Jasper as Chief Technology Officer", said Melody Meckfessel. "Jasper stands at the forefront of AI solutions, and I am excited to lead our efforts in shaping the future of enterprise AI with our customers by bringing more creativity and productivity to their businesses. Together with our talented team, we will continue to push boundaries, shaping the future of work for marketing and redefining how businesses operate."

Meckfessel boasts over 25 years of experience in building and maintaining large-scale distributed systems. Her leadership at Google included running teams focused on core search systems, search quality, and cluster management. She played a crucial role in developing Google's Cloud Platform's tools and systems. Melody's experience will be critical in driving product and engineering delivery, new technology in the market, and solutions for customers.

See how Jasper is helping its customers transform their businesses: https://www.jasper.ai/customer-stories

Learn more about Jasper: https://www.jasper.ai/

About Jasper

Founded in 2021, Jasper is a global Enterprise AI marketing company with offices in the US, Australia and France. Jasper's platform enables the world's most innovative companies to reimagine their end-to-end marketing workflows, driving increased brand consistency, efficiency and personalization at scale. Jasper has been recognized as "one of America's fastest-growing private companies" by Inc. 5000. Customers include WalkMe, VMware, iHeartMedia, Harper Collins, Cushman Wakefield and more. Learn more at jasper.ai.

SOURCE Jasper