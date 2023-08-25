Jasper Health and Covet Health Form Partnership

News provided by

Jasper Health

25 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Covet Health to offer Jasper's Cancer Care Companion to employer clients, including high touch guidance and cancer care support for employees and their caregivers.

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper Health, a comprehensive cancer care benefits solution, and Covet Health, a digital health benefit solution provider and innovative third-party administration platform, have formed a partnership that marks a significant milestone in the companies' efforts to revolutionize the way employers approach and offer cancer care support for their workforce.

Continue Reading
Covet Health to offer Jasper’s Cancer Care Companion to employer clients, including high touch guidance and cancer care support for employees and their caregivers.
Covet Health to offer Jasper’s Cancer Care Companion to employer clients, including high touch guidance and cancer care support for employees and their caregivers.
Jasper is a smart organizer, symptom and medication tracker, with a curated library and human-led one-on-one, personalized coaching and guidance.
Jasper is a smart organizer, symptom and medication tracker, with a curated library and human-led one-on-one, personalized coaching and guidance.

The primary challenge for cancer patients is improving health and quality of life, and most patients experience difficulty finding relevant support and information. Coping with medical appointments, treatment side effects and emotional distress is overwhelming, making it difficult for employees to manage their personal and professional responsibilities effectively.

Jasper Health, with a history of creating innovative solutions, enables cancer patients and their caregivers to have a more supportive cancer care experience. A hybrid digital plus human-led personalized Cancer Care platform offers access to one-on-one coaching with custom action plans, digital planning tools, data insights, actionable recommendations and a supportive peer-to-peer community that fosters engagement.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Covet Health to offer an unprecedented level of support and guidance to employees on their cancer journey," said Adam Pellegrini, Co-Founder and CEO at Jasper Health. "This partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide employees with the psychosocial support and digital planning tools they need to feel more supported and make informed decisions about their cancer care."

"Covet Health is dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery, and our collaboration with Jasper Health aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we are able to augment patient empowerment, refine the coordination of care, and enhance the overall quality of life," said Matt Casamento, Co-Founder and CEO at Covet Health. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to revolutionizing care management."

For more information about Jasper Health and its partnership with Covet Health, please visit www.hellojasper.com and www.covethealth.io.

About Jasper Health:
Jasper Health is a leading digital oncology support company dedicated to transforming the cancer care experience for patients and their caregivers. By combining advanced technology with human-led support, Jasper Health provides personalized guidance, psychosocial coaching, and digital planning tools to empower individuals throughout their oncology journey. With a patient-centric approach, Jasper Health aims to enhance the overall quality of life for those affected by cancer.

About Covet Health:
Covet Health is a pioneering third-party administrator that seamlessly integrates personalized care navigation, customized wellness initiatives, digital plan administration, and round-the-clock concierge services into a single dynamic platform. Leveraging the power of cutting-edge industry point solutions, Covet Health simplifies the process, enabling employers to deliver unparalleled services to their members, all consolidated under one comprehensive solution.

SOURCE Jasper Health

Also from this source

Jasper Health Partners with Wellnecity to Bring Digital Oncology Platform to Self-Insured Employers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.