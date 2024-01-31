Jasper Health Announces Strategic C-Suite Leadership Additions to Propel AI-Enabled Cancer Care Navigation Solution

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper Health, a leading virtual cancer care navigation and supportive care solution, is thrilled to announce the appointment of two key leaders to its executive team. These additions represent a significant step forward in advancing the company's mission to empower individuals affected by cancer to navigate their cancer journey with confidence and support.

Caitlin Fiordirosa has been appointed as the first Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Jasper Health. Previously, Caitlin was the Chief Financial & Strategy Officer at Path Robotics, leading the company through operational scaling, fundraising, and other strategic initiatives. Prior to Path Robotics, Caitlin was a Partner at Drive Capital and a Vice President at Vista Equity Partners. With a proven track record of leadership in finance and strategy, Caitlin is well-positioned to enhance Jasper Health's financial performance and guide the company through its next phase of rapid expansion.

Dr. Chet Robson, former Chief Clinical and Medical Officer of Walgreens, joins Jasper Health as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO). At Walgreens, Dr. Robson worked on driving clinical delivery innovation and clinical analytics strategy helping to transform the chain into a healthcare organization. Dr. Robson's wealth of experience in clinical leadership, digital health, personalized healthcare, and integrated healthcare positions him as a key player in shaping the clinical direction of the organization. His leadership will play a critical role in launching Jasper Health's new Virtual Care Clinic network.

"We are excited to welcome Caitlin and Dr. Robson to our leadership team. These industry leaders set the stage for the next evolution of Jasper Health including our new Virtual Care Clinic Network focusing on advanced cancer navigation capabilities. Together, we are well-positioned to drive positive change and achieve new heights of success for Jasper Health," said Adam Pellegrini, Jasper Health's CEO and Co-Founder.

Caitlin's appointment comes as Jasper Health continues to experience significant growth and expand its footprint in the cancer care navigation and digital oncology space. The company remains committed to improving the patient experience and outcomes for those affected by cancer.

These strategic additions underscore Jasper Health's dedication to assembling a dynamic leadership team capable of steering the organization's innovative cancer navigation model to deliver improved patient outcomes, satisfaction and holistic support through the cancer journey.

About Jasper Health:
Jasper Health is a healthcare technology company committed to revolutionizing cancer care navigation. Through innovative solutions and a dedicated team, Jasper Health aims to transform the oncology landscape, ensuring better outcomes for patients and healthcare providers. Jasper Health was founded on the commitment to deliver high-quality navigation and supportive care to individuals affected by cancer.

