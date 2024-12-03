Jasper Joins the World Economic Forum's Unicorn Community, Bringing the Future of AI Innovation and Digital Transformation to Davos 2025

Exclusive invite to Davos cements Jasper's leadership in AI innovation and its role in advancing ethical and sustainable digital progress

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper , the world's leading AI marketing platform, today announced that it has joined the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Unicorn Community, an invitation-only group for private hyper-growth companies at the forefront of disruption and innovation in their industry and valued at more than $1 billion. CEO Timothy Young will also be attending the WEF's Annual Meeting in Davos next year.

"The World Economic Forum is pleased to welcome Jasper to Davos 2025 Unicorn cohort, as part of our Innovator Community," says Verena Kuhn, Head of the Global Innovators Community, WEF. "This year, more and more enterprises are trying to understand how AI can drive value concretely, and Jasper is a great use case for the transformative potential of technology in reshaping industries. We look forward to Jasper's contributions to our AI Governance Alliance and to having Timothy join our multi-stakeholder discussions in Davos."

Participation in Davos aligns with Jasper's mission to elevate all marketing with the power of AI and its broader goals of advancing digital literacy, ethical AI practices, and sustainable business models. With a focus on driving transparency and trust in AI technologies, Jasper aims to help shape industry standards that ensure AI serves humanity in an ethical and equitable manner.

"Being selected to join the WEF's exclusive Unicorn Community and participate in Davos 2025 marks a defining moment for our company," said Timothy Young, CEO of Jasper. "This recognition also reflects the important role AI plays in reshaping the future of marketing and beyond. Davos offers a unique opportunity to collaborate with global leaders to ensure that AI innovation is driven by transparency, fairness, and ethical responsibility, and I'm honored to contribute to these critical conversations."

In 2024, Jasper saw growing demand for its AI-powered marketing solutions, with enterprise revenue doubling year over year. Now trusted by nearly 20% of the Fortune 500 – including Prudential, Ulta Beauty, and Wayfair – Jasper has become the world's largest marketing AI community at 125,000 strong, including more than 850 enterprise customers across the world's most innovative and fastest-growing industries, like retail, technology, life sciences, financial services, and more.

Young will attend the World Economic Forum 55th Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from January 20-24, 2025.

About Jasper

Founded in 2021, Jasper is a global Enterprise AI marketing company with offices in the US, Australia and France. Jasper's platform enables the world's most innovative companies to reimagine their end-to-end marketing workflows, driving increased brand consistency, efficiency and personalization at scale. Jasper has been recognized as "one of America's fastest-growing private companies" by Inc. 5000. Customers include WalkMe, VMware, iHeartMedia, Harper Collins, Cushman Wakefield and more. Learn more at jasper.ai.

SOURCE Jasper