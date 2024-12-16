Jasper Launches AI Studio, Empowering Enterprise Marketing Teams to Build & Scale Generative AI Solutions

Company announces new no-code AI App Builder and Slack integration to democratize generative AI for marketers, accelerating marketing AI transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper , the world's leading AI marketing platform, today announced a major expansion of its product suite with the launch of Jasper Studio , giving marketers the autonomy to design and deploy AI apps and workflows; as well as a native Slack integration, which extends the power of Jasper into the places where marketers work. These new capabilities significantly lower the barrier to AI implementation and scale, accelerating time to value for marketing teams, and advancing Jasper's mission to elevate marketers with the power of AI.

The lack of AI skills is widely reported as the biggest barrier to generative AI adoption, with a recent Deloitte survey finding that only 35% of enterprises report a high level of AI expertise. As a result, in most enterprise organizations today, IT and technical teams are required to build AI applications. This leads not only to a bottleneck that slows time to market, but also to adoption challenges among business users due to the apps lacking domain-specific context and delivering suboptimal outputs. With the powerful capabilities announced today, Jasper addresses these challenges by delivering technology that puts marketers in control, enabling them to build, customize, and scale AI according to their unique needs—without relying on IT.

"In an increasingly competitive market, enterprise marketing teams risk losing market share if they can't leverage the transformative power of AI to accelerate their output," said Timothy Young, CEO of Jasper. "At Jasper, we're changing the game by putting the power of generative AI directly into the hands of marketers, providing them with the tools and autonomy to quickly build and deploy AI applications tailored to their specific domain. This not only speeds up their time to market and allows them to do more with less, but it also upskills the workforce—unlocking the full potential of AI to drive marketing success and true business transformation."

Jasper's latest product innovations democratize AI for every marketer, empowering teams with greater agility, while ensuring that both marketing context and a brand's unique requirements are embedded into every AI output—delivering better results, unlocking meaningful ROI, and ultimately driving AI transformation across the entire organization.

Jasper App Builder: App Builder offers marketers a no-code product that allows them to design and build AI applications without technical expertise. With App Builder, marketers can connect to relevant data sources and configure prompts specific to each application. They can also seamlessly fine-tune outputs according to their required style, voices, and brand requirements. For example, a retail marketing team could create a custom product description app that generates product descriptions at scale, fine-tuned to a particular brand or audience voice; a B2B marketing team could create a custom ABM app that conducts account research to recommend key accounts to focus on, and relevant products and services to promote to them. In addition to creating custom apps from scratch, marketers can also leverage Jasper's 90+ out-of-the-box applications as a starting point, customizing the apps to incorporate unique requirements such as character limits, image color palette or sizing, content formatting, or compliance with brand style guidelines.

Slack Integration: Jasper's new native Slack integration streamlines workflows for enterprise marketing teams by embedding AI-powered content creation directly within their collaboration channels. This integration enables marketers to access Jasper's 90+ apps, leverage Brand IQ to ensure every piece of content reflects a brand's unique voice and tone, and generate content directly into their team's Slack channels. With real-time capabilities, marketing teams can collaborate seamlessly with Jasper, using it as a coworker to generate campaigns, optimize content, and get instant answers—all while keeping workflows efficient and on-brand.

Jasper Studio and Slack Integration will be available to all Jasper customers in Q1 2025.

About Jasper

Jasper is the leading AI marketing platform, enabling the world's most innovative companies to reimagine their end-to-end marketing workflows and drive higher ROI through increased brand consistency, efficiency, and personalization at scale. Jasper has been recognized as "one of America's fastest-growing private companies" by Inc. 5000 and is trusted by nearly 20% of the Fortune 500 – including Prudential, Ulta Beauty, and Wayfair. Founded in 2021, Jasper has offices in the US, Australia, and France.

