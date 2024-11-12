Jasper Launches the Industry's First AI Knowledge Layer Built Specifically for Marketing

Jasper furthers its leadership in AI marketing with its new proprietary Brand IQ and Marketing IQ technologies, delivering enhanced brand control and marketing intelligence to enterprise marketing teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper , the world's leading AI marketing platform, today at Web Summit announced the release of the industry's first AI knowledge and context layer built specifically for marketing, powered by the company's new Brand IQ and Marketing IQ technologies. Together, these proprietary technologies enable marketers to scale content and campaigns that are on-brand and optimized for marketing best practices. As the first and only platform to automatically ensure brand compliance across both text and visual content, Jasper's new technologies represent a significant step forward in fulfilling the company's mission to elevate marketers with the power of AI.

The new purpose-built AI capabilities address a clear gap in the market, where enterprise marketing organizations have struggled with horizontal AI solutions that lack marketing-specific intelligence and brand control capabilities. As an LLM-agnostic vendor, Jasper runs 39 different LLMs across its customer base, all curated to specific AI use cases. By layering marketing knowledge and each company's specific brand guidelines onto each model, Jasper delivers a powerful platform that thinks like a marketer and acts like a brand guardian.

"Marketers don't have time to teach AI about marketing fundamentals or train it on every aspect of a brand's guidelines," said Timothy Young, CEO of Jasper. "Brand IQ and Marketing IQ ensure that marketing expertise is built in, so teams can focus on strategy and creativity while AI handles the heavy lifting of scaling content and brand compliance. This is game-changing technology built specifically to help marketers be the best at what they do."

Brand IQ: Advanced Brand Control for Marketing Teams

Brand IQ delivers comprehensive brand control that spans both text and visual content. Built using each company's unique brand guidelines, the proprietary technology enables marketers to:

Embed brand guidelines directly into the AI model for both text and image outputs - Jasper is the first and only AI platform to support images in this way. Specifically, Brand IQ's new Visual Guidelines capability gives marketers no code and API-based tooling that allows them to universally apply rules from a Brand Book .

. Access a sophisticated brand control UI layer for easy fine-tuning of voice, tone, style, and visual guidelines

Ensure brand consistency across all content formats without manual intervention

Scale content creation while maintaining brand standards

Brand IQ is particularly valuable for B2C companies managing vast amounts of product and promotional imagery, enabling them to maintain brand consistency even when producing content at scale. For example, a global retail customer is already using Brand IQ to ensure brand consistency across thousands of product images; while a global media & entertainment customer is using Brand IQ to scale social media and ad content across multiple brand franchises, in multiple brand voices. Brand IQ saves these customers hundreds of hours on brand compliance reviews, accelerating the time it takes to get campaigns on market.

Marketing IQ: Enhanced Marketing Intelligence Layer

Marketing IQ introduces a proprietary marketing knowledge layer that sits atop the LLM, significantly improving how AI supports marketing-specific use cases. Jasper is the only AI platform with marketing knowledge built-in, and now it will also include multimodal knowledge which allow for images, videos, PowerPoint files, and other visual media formats to serve as knowledge and context when delivering marketing outputs.

This innovative approach includes:

Versatile multimodal outputs such as text to image and image to text

Marketing best practices built directly into the model (i.e. blog posts are optimized for search; email subject lines are optimized for open rates)

Improved quality and accuracy for marketing-specific outputs

Reduced time spent on prompt engineering

This year, Jasper has seen growing demand for its AI-powered marketing solutions, with enterprise revenue doubling year over year. Now trusted by nearly 20% of the Fortune 500 – including Prudential, Ulta Beauty, and Wayfair – Jasper has become the world's largest marketing AI community at 125,000 strong, including more than 850 enterprise customers.

About Jasper

Founded in 2021, Jasper is a global Enterprise AI marketing company with offices in the US, Australia and France. Jasper's platform enables the world's most innovative companies to reimagine their end-to-end marketing workflows, driving increased brand consistency, efficiency and personalization at scale. Jasper has been recognized as "one of America's fastest-growing private companies" by Inc. 5000. Customers include WalkMe, VMware, iHeartMedia, Harper Collins, Cushman Wakefield and more. Learn more at jasper.ai.

